Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Related
WYTV.com
Funds to expand Westminster College’s nursing program
(WKBN) – On Thursday, Westminster College announced they’re using ARPA funding to better train their nurses. The $250,000 will create simulation labs and a new pre-physical therapy program, along with supporting the college’s RN to BSN Completion Program. The head of the nursing department says the labs...
WYTV.com
How new Ohio voting laws will affect the May primary election
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — In almost three weeks since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed new voting restrictions into law, local boards of elections are coming to realize what these changes will mean for voters. Before casting their ballots in the May 2023 primary election, Stephanie Penrose with the Trumbull...
WYTV.com
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
(WKBN)- Employees at multiple Dollar General locations in the Valley on Friday confirmed that Ohio locations were temporarily closed but have reopened. Employees have said that locations in Salem, Boardman, and Youngstown had temporarily shut down as employees were doing price changes. Customers are now allowed in. We have reached...
WYTV.com
Local principals discuss how military backgrounds aid educational careers
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – On Tuesday, the 910th Airlift Wing from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station met with Trumbull County high school principals to speak about the history, current state and future direction of the military. A few local principals in the crowd are military veterans. We spoke...
WYTV.com
Fellow classmates come together to honor Warren arson victim
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Warren G. Harding High School took strides to keep Chassidy Broadstone’s memory alive on Thursday. Jan. 26 marks one week since Broadstone was killed in a fire on Nevada Avenue NW. Police are investigating her death as a homicide. On...
WYTV.com
January 2023 approaching a 110-year-old record
We are approaching the end of January and the numbers for precipitation are adding up. This has been a soggy month with more rain than snow. The numbers are getting close to the Top 10 list for wettest Januaries in Youngstown, Ohio. How much precipitation has fallen this month in...
WYTV.com
Village council votes to adjust rates for community facilities
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — It might cost a little more the next time you visit the public pool in Lisbon. Village council agreed this week to raise prices for the Sadie Van Fossen Pool by the following rates:. 17 and under 17: $4. Adults over 17: $5. Handicapped individuals:...
WYTV.com
Auto dealer under new ownership keeps tradition of giving alive
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet’s Operation Santa campaign on Thursday. No. 1 Cochran Chevrolet Buick GMC Youngstown presented a check for $25,000 to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. The funds will help support the Care Closet at Boardman Center Intermediate School, a program providing hygiene products and food for kids in need.
WYTV.com
Columbiana County property owners to see higher tax bills
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Property owners in Columbiana County may have “sticker shock” when they open their latest tax bill because it’ll probably be a lot higher than normal. Tax bills have been mailed recently and they reflect figures from the county’s latest re-appraisal of...
WYTV.com
Unanimous vote sends Warren charter issue to voters
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Since the first of the year, a group in Warren has been trying to get city council to allow for a commission to be formed to try and create a charter form of government. Council twice refused to vote on the issue but Wednesday night had no choice but to place it on the May primary ballot, unanimously approving it.
WYTV.com
Rescued fish get new home thanks to local nonprofit groups
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fish that were rescued from a home in Trumbull County last month now have a new place to call theirs. The Animal Welfare League in Trumbull County rescued seven African Cichlids on Dec. 29. The previous owners didn’t want to reclaim the fish, so Rob...
WYTV.com
Rock concert to benefit Valley children with autism
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman will be transformed into a concert venue Saturday night. For its annual fundraising event, The Rich Center for Autism will be rocking out with one of the area’s most sought-after bands, The Vindys. The event starts at 6 p.m.
WYTV.com
Lisbon council warns residents to register chickens
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon council members are requesting for residents to register their chickens. Registration is required in the village ordinance. So far, they say they have only had one person register. During the registration process, someone from the village will come to your house and inspect it...
WYTV.com
More traffic restrictions coming to downtown Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New road construction is set to begin later this month in downtown Youngstown. The area of W. Federal Street between Symphony Place and Fifth Avenue will close this Monday. Crews will begin work on the SMART-2 project, which will eventually add a new automated shuttle...
WYTV.com
Bidding process to begin for Lisbon city garage project
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon is one step closer to getting its street department garage renovated. Tuesday night at a village council meeting, members voted to move forward with the bidding process. They will start taking bids in a few weeks after they have a chance to advertise the...
WYTV.com
Rocks thrown from overpass damage several vehicles on I-680 in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – At least five cars were struck by rocks on Interstate 680 in Youngstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say they think the rocks were thrown from an overpass. According to a police report, a caller reported chasing two boys who were hiding on the side of the...
WYTV.com
Lisbon Police Department to start K-9 unit
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Big news out of Lisbon’s Police Department tonight. They are in the process of starting a K-9 unit. Police Chief Mike Abraham said the total cost of the dog and special police cruiser for the K-9 is about $70,000. The village managed to raise about $30,000 of that through donations.
WYTV.com
Social media challenge shows support for local dancer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The dance community is rallying behind one of its own. Escape Dance Academy in Austintown is showing its support for Lucy Thomas. The 11-year-old is one of the dance academy’s elite team dancers. Doctors recently found a large mass in her abdomen. She underwent...
WYTV.com
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- In several counties, 50th district residents 60 or older can get help to use the free property tax/rent rebate program. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms. Just bring the...
WYTV.com
Greenway Trail in Lisbon extending to East Liverpool
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – An update on the Greenway Trail. Work will begin next month to extend the trail from Lisbon to East Liverpool. The route will take cyclists through the downtown Lisbon area, something village leadership hopes will encourage people to stop at shops or restaurants. The Columbiana...
Comments / 0