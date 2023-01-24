Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric appliance pushDavid Heitz
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
denverite.com
Leslie Herod’s community safety plan will be a hot topic in the Denver mayor’s race. Here’s where she stands on crime
Mayoral candidate and State Rep. Leslie Herod says she’s the person who can make Denver the safest city in the U.S. Herod, the daughter of a law enforcement officer of 30 years, has a long track record advocating for and passing legislation related to criminal justice reform, police accountability and drug policy. For years, she’s been an outspoken voice against police killings and excessive uses of force by law enforcement.
Candidate running through every Denver neighborhood after crash
Even on a cold winter day, it is not hard to find people running through the Mile High City. But Tim Hoffman is on a different journey than most, aiming to run through every Denver neighborhood by April 4 — the city's Election Day.
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb endorses Leslie Herod mayoral campaign
Former Mayor Wellington Webb endorsed Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod for Denver mayor, the Herod campaign announced Wednesday. In the announcement, Webb said Denver is on the verge of going one of two ways and believed Herod is what the city needs to steer it in the right direction. Webb cited her ability to bring people together and get things done.
Mother, daughter carjacked at Cherry Creek North
She was dropping her mom off at her car on the third floor of the Clayton Lane Garage. That's when several armed men surrounded her vehicle.
Denver board member obtains restraining order against district critic
Denver school board Vice President Auon’tai Anderson has obtained a restraining order and filed a criminal complaint against vocal district critic Brandon Pryor, who recently won a court victory overturning Denver Public Schools’ efforts to bar him from district property.Both men agree they had an argument Friday morning about Anderson’s December vote to move the school Pryor founded, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy, from its current location to a former elementary...
Questions swirl about Denver airport human trafficking claim
DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
Suspicious item unfounded near DU following investigation
Police were investigating a suspicious item near the University of Denver.
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison. As reported in The Gazette this week, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of Julio Cesar Gonzalez, 25, on Monday. It closes the case involving his terrifyingly random acts of violence back...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado lawmakers kill bill to lower emissions mandates for victims of catalytic converter theft
A bill seeking to lower emissions requirements for replacement catalytic converters when the original converter is stolen was shut down by a state committee Thursday. House Bill 1038 would have allowed victims of catalytic converter theft to use a replacement catalytic converter that complies with federal emissions standards, but not Colorado’s stricter state standards. This would only apply when the theft has been reported to law enforcement and the victim has made a “reasonable effort” to get a state-compliant replacement catalytic converter.
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in Denver
To some people, walking down Colfax Avenue along the sidewalk isn’t very welcoming. After all, Colfax Avenue served as the primary artery in and out of Denver before Interstate 70 was built. So, Colfax was built for cars, not people.
KDVR.com
Mass shooting bill headed to Colorado legislature
It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. It hasn't been introduced yet, but a state bill that would ban the sale of semi-automatic guns is in the works. Bird flu plaguing city parks. City health officials...
Denver police officer sued in texting-and-driving crash
A Denver police officer's body camera showed her typing something on her phone before she crashed into a pedestrian in the middle of a crosswalk.
9News
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/24/23)
We look into a claim, making rounds on social media and TV, that there's a human trafficking gang at Denver airport. - Denver rental licenses.
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit hears appeal of Denver custodian fired for online representation as police officer
The federal appeals court based in Denver appeared reluctant on Monday to accept the argument of a former Denver custodian who alleges her race and national origin were the reason she was fired from the city — rather than her supervisors' stated reason: that she held herself out publicly as a police officer.
No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents
For a few hundred members of Denver’s unhoused population, the Denver Basic Income Project has provided an opportunity for stability they haven’t been able to secure on their own. Mark Donovan, founder of the Denver Basic Income Project, said the project intends to explore the impact direct cash assistance can have on encouraging “a healthier […] The post No-strings-attached cash assistance goes to hundreds of Denver residents appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
tourcounsel.com
Denver Pavilions | Shopping mall in Denver, Colorado
Secondly, you have Denver Pavilions, a large modern shopping center that has many restaurants, international and local, stores tailored to your budget, entertainment areas, among other benefits that you can enjoy on your journey. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Hot Topic, Express, Scout&Molly's Denver, Hat Collection, Francesca's, Journeys. Restaurants: Maggiano's Little...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Man's Funny Theory for Why Denver Became a City Totally Makes Sense
He totally has a point here!
Video shows someone pulling car doors in Littleton community
Residents in a Littleton senior community say they have seen an increase in neighborhood crime.
