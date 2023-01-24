Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million
The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Fremont: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home
A 2,011-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Don Way in Fremont was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,680,000, or $835 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose
A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Oakland: $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home
The spacious property located in the 700 block of Glendome Circle in Oakland was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,750,000, or $737 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,376 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road in San Jose.
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Danville
The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stowbridge Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,545,000, or $659 per square foot. The house built in 1980 has an interior space of 2,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,450-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Six-bedroom home in Dublin sells for $1.8 million
A 3,824-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane in Dublin was sold on Dec. 20, 2022 for $1,790,000, or $468 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,617-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The seven most expensive reported home sales in Oakland the week of Jan. 16
A house in Oakland that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Oakland in the past week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $880,000, $624 per square foot.
Silicon Valley
Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure
LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Silicon Valley
The eight most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 16
A house in Hayward that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the past two weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $775,750. The average price per square foot was $540.
Silicon Valley
Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million
A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells in Dublin for $2.3 million
The spacious and recently built property located in the 2200 block of Forino Drive in Dublin was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,256,000, or $582 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,877 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,922-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The top five most expensive home sales in Palo Alto, reported the week of Jan. 16
A house in Palo Alto that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Palo Alto in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $2.8 million, $1,384 per square foot.
Silicon Valley
Man who died in Walnut Creek senior care facility drank poisonous substance: Coroner
A man who died at a senior care facility in Walnut Creek last year accidentally drank a poisonous liquid, according to an autopsy report from the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office. The final report on the death of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun said his Aug. 31, 2022 death was caused...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home
The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
milpitasbeat.com
Jimmy’s pool hall on Milpitas Blvd. set for its grand opening
I walked into Jimmy’s Billiards (235 S. Milpitas Blvd.) on a Wednesday afternoon. Upon entering, I heard the din of pool players, along with the gentle, chronic crack of billiard balls. In the air was soothing soft rock, adding to the room’s overall flow. Over in the corner, setting up two new tables (to bring the total from 28 to 30, due to unexpected demand), was the owner himself, Jimmy. He preferred not to go on the record with his last name.
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Silicon Valley
Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million
A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Six-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.9 million
A 3,264-square-foot house built in 1919 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 100 block of Melville Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $3,930,000 purchase price works out to $1,204 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
