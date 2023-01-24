ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Silicon Valley

Single family residence in Oakland sells for $1.6 million

The property located in the 300 block of Crestmont Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 16, 2022. The $1,560,000 purchase price works out to $848 per square foot. The house built in 1959 has an interior space of 1,839 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,211-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Fremont: $1.7 million for a four-bedroom home

A 2,011-square-foot house built in 1962 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 5600 block of Don Way in Fremont was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,680,000, or $835 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 7,840-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $1.8 million in San Jose

A house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Rosswood Drive in San Jose has a new owner. The 1,474-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 3, 2023 for $1,810,000, or $1,228 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,500-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $1.8 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 700 block of Glendome Circle in Oakland was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $1,750,000, or $737 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,376 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells for $1.5 million in Danville

The spacious property located in the 100 block of Stowbridge Court in Danville was sold on Jan. 5, 2023 for $1,545,000, or $659 per square foot. The house built in 1980 has an interior space of 2,344 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 9,450-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Six-bedroom home in Dublin sells for $1.8 million

A 3,824-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane in Dublin was sold on Dec. 20, 2022 for $1,790,000, or $468 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5,617-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown Los Gatos prime sites are seized by lender in a foreclosure

LOS GATOS — Two downtown Los Gatos commercial properties in prime locations have been seized by a lender through foreclosure of a delinquent loan for the sites. The Los Gatos properties that were foreclosed are an office building at 2 North Santa Cruz Avenue and an office and restaurant building with addresses of 143 and 151 East Main Street, according to documents on file with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: PayPal exec lists Livermore mansion with olive garden and play area for $5.25 million

A PayPal executive has listed his Livermore wine country estate for $5.25 million. Surrounded by rolling hills, the private 20-acre property in the Victorine Valley boasts an olive orchard and fun “Olive Town” western-themed kids’ playground. The main property consists of a 4,024-square-foot Mediterranean-style home with four bedrooms and four baths and includes a detached casita. The home celebrates its bucolic setting. A great room with exposed wood beams and a gas fireplace has vaulted windows that frame panoramic views of the valley. A flagstone patio off the master suite offers expansive views of the orchard and beyond.
LIVERMORE, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house sells in Dublin for $2.3 million

The spacious and recently built property located in the 2200 block of Forino Drive in Dublin was sold on Dec. 21, 2022 for $2,256,000, or $582 per square foot. The house built in 2014 has an interior space of 3,877 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on an 8,922-square-foot lot.
DUBLIN, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Jimmy’s pool hall on Milpitas Blvd. set for its grand opening

I walked into Jimmy’s Billiards (235 S. Milpitas Blvd.) on a Wednesday afternoon. Upon entering, I heard the din of pool players, along with the gentle, chronic crack of billiard balls. In the air was soothing soft rock, adding to the room’s overall flow. Over in the corner, setting up two new tables (to bring the total from 28 to 30, due to unexpected demand), was the owner himself, Jimmy. He preferred not to go on the record with his last name.
MILPITAS, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house in Danville sells for $2.9 million

A 4,825-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The spacious and recently built property located in the 3000 block of Drysdale Street in Danville was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $2,900,000 purchase price works out to $601 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, six baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,319-square-foot lot.
DANVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Six-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.9 million

A 3,264-square-foot house built in 1919 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located in the 100 block of Melville Avenue in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $3,930,000 purchase price works out to $1,204 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,000-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA

