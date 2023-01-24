ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts

Central Dauphin’s wrestlers went into their longtime rival’s gym Thursday night and made an emphatic statement days before the District 3 Team Championships are set to begin. The Rams won nine of 13 bouts, including five by fall, to beat Cumberland Valley 43-16, lock up the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, and likely the No. 1 seed for next week’s district championships.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Wrestling Roundup: Thursday’s Mid-Penn Conference dual meet box scores

106: Mason Sanderson (SCAH) over (MCH) (For.); 113: Nicholas Berrena (SCAH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Fall 3:36); 120: Hunter Johnson (MCH) over Johnathan Coates (SCAH) (Fall 1:58); 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Thomas Hill (SCAH) (Fall 2:47); 132: Hayden Cunningham (SCAH) over Blake Aumiller (MCH) (Fall 2:28); 138: Colby Seiler (MCH) over Eric Weaver (SCAH) (Dec 6-4); 145: Pierson Manville (SCAH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Fall 1:20); 152: Asher Cunningham (SCAH) over Jacob Cunningham (MCH) (Fall 2:52); 160: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Rudy Skucek (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 172: Carter Weaverling (SCAH) over Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) (UTB 3-2); 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Adam Bell (SCAH) (Fall 0:53); 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Taylor Sunday (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 285: Nicholas Pavlechko (SCAH) over Peyton Kearns (MCH) (Fall 0:56).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

From uncertainty to Ivy League: Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino took the long road to becoming a Division 1 wrestler

At the most grueling part of his recovery from major knee surgery in 2021, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino couldn’t walk, let alone consider wrestling. He was kept off the mat from the summer through the first month of his junior season, which was already well ahead of the 12-month timeline doctors gave him, and forced to work himself into true wrestling shape, on the fly, while still trying to compete.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick

Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
CAMP HILL, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shamokin hits historical basketball landmark

Shamokin, Pa. — With Tuesday night’s 76–49 win over Shikellamy, the Shamokin boys basketball team reached an impressive milestone in the program's history. One thousand wins. Current head coach Chris Zimmerman has been a big part of the program's success. Before taking over the reins in 2012, Zimmerman starred on the hardwood for the Indians. A 1999 graduate, Zimmerman scored 2061 points during his playing days in purple, so he...
SHAMOKIN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Harrisburg, PA
