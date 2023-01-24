Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gavin Moyer, Andrew Bream power Northern boys hoops to convincing MPC Colonial win over West Perry
Northern came out of the gates with a purpose and never looked back en route to a commanding 66-35 victory against divisional foe West Perry Thursday. The Polar Bears led 18-0 by the end of the first quarter and 25-9 by halftime. Gavin Moyer and Andrew Bream combined for 31...
Greenwood boys basketball bests Juniata, 65-31
The Greenwood boys basketball team team got 26 points from Tyler Sherman as it defeated Juniata Thursday night, 65-31. Bryce Rush was high man for Juniata with 12 points.
Central Dauphin wrestlers roll to 43-16 win over CV to lock up Commonwealth, likely No. 1 seed for districts
Central Dauphin’s wrestlers went into their longtime rival’s gym Thursday night and made an emphatic statement days before the District 3 Team Championships are set to begin. The Rams won nine of 13 bouts, including five by fall, to beat Cumberland Valley 43-16, lock up the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, and likely the No. 1 seed for next week’s district championships.
Kamya Jenkins, Elle Osevala power Bishop McDevitt girls hoops in rout against Williamsport
Bishop McDevitt coasted to a convincing 54-27 nonconference victory against Williamsport Thursday. The duo of Kamya Jenkins and Elle Osevala combined for 19 points to spark the Crusaders. Jenkins led all players with 10 points, while Osevala chipped in 9 points. Alexandria Chilson and Mia Nieto each netted 6 points...
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown lead Christian School of York girls to tightly-contested win against Northumberland Christian
Christian School of York (15-2) kept its stellar campaign rolling with a 31-28 victory over defending PIAA Class A Champion Northumberland Christian Thursday. The Defenders led 21-11 by the end of the third quarter and withstood a feverish comeback bid by Northumberland Christian to hold on for the win. Rylie...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 27, 2023
Cumberland Valley at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Palmyra at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs’ senior duo of Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine are poised for postseason success
The Boiling Springs senior duo of Braelen Mowe and Jillian Strine are a threat to break pool records and set personal bests just about anytime they step into a natatorium, whether it’s at their home pool or on the road. The pair did just that in an away dual...
Mifflin County wrestling clips State College 39-33 in Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown
Mifflin County battled to a hard-fought 39-33 divisional victory against State College Thursday. Hunter Johnson (120), Kamden Everly (126), Parker Kearns (160), Avery Aurand (189), and Truitt Davis (215) each tallied pins to pace the Huskies.
Wrestling Roundup: Thursday’s Mid-Penn Conference dual meet box scores
106: Mason Sanderson (SCAH) over (MCH) (For.); 113: Nicholas Berrena (SCAH) over Styers Oden (MCH) (Fall 3:36); 120: Hunter Johnson (MCH) over Johnathan Coates (SCAH) (Fall 1:58); 126: Kamden Everly (MCH) over Thomas Hill (SCAH) (Fall 2:47); 132: Hayden Cunningham (SCAH) over Blake Aumiller (MCH) (Fall 2:28); 138: Colby Seiler (MCH) over Eric Weaver (SCAH) (Dec 6-4); 145: Pierson Manville (SCAH) over Lucas Sheetz (MCH) (Fall 1:20); 152: Asher Cunningham (SCAH) over Jacob Cunningham (MCH) (Fall 2:52); 160: Parker Kearns (MCH) over Rudy Skucek (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 172: Carter Weaverling (SCAH) over Deakon Schaeffer (MCH) (UTB 3-2); 189: Avery Aurand (MCH) over Adam Bell (SCAH) (Fall 0:53); 215: Truitt Davis (MCH) over Taylor Sunday (SCAH) (Fall 1:49); 285: Nicholas Pavlechko (SCAH) over Peyton Kearns (MCH) (Fall 0:56).
From uncertainty to Ivy League: Shippensburg’s Dom Frontino took the long road to becoming a Division 1 wrestler
At the most grueling part of his recovery from major knee surgery in 2021, Shippensburg’s Dominic Frontino couldn’t walk, let alone consider wrestling. He was kept off the mat from the summer through the first month of his junior season, which was already well ahead of the 12-month timeline doctors gave him, and forced to work himself into true wrestling shape, on the fly, while still trying to compete.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Who’s No. 1? Penn State to defend that top ranking against No. 2 Iowa Friday night at Jordan Center
Considering the individual rankings and past performances, various tournament power index ratings list Penn State as a solid — almost heavy — favorite to win its second straight NCAA wrestling team championship this season and 10th in last 12 tournaments contested. But dual meets that feature head-to-head showdowns...
State College’s Finn Furmanek claims his first college offer
Finn Furmanek was one of the best players in the Mid-Penn last season. And now the State College senior has an opportunity to show for it. Furmanek told PennLive that Lehigh offered him a chance to play there. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
2024 Penn State recruiting targets to watch with final junior day approaching
Penn State is set to host its third and final junior day of the winter. On Saturday, another dozen or so 2024 prospects will be on campus touring the Lasch Building, chatting with coaches and seeing what life will be like if they pick Penn State. James Franklin and his...
Shamokin hits historical basketball landmark
Shamokin, Pa. — With Tuesday night’s 76–49 win over Shikellamy, the Shamokin boys basketball team reached an impressive milestone in the program's history. One thousand wins. Current head coach Chris Zimmerman has been a big part of the program's success. Before taking over the reins in 2012, Zimmerman starred on the hardwood for the Indians. A 1999 graduate, Zimmerman scored 2061 points during his playing days in purple, so he...
Penn State subscriber mailbag: Assessing the 2023 wideout room and KeAndre Lambert-Smith’s upside
Taylor Stubblefield is out as Penn State’s wideouts coach, Marques Hagans is in. The Nittany Lions are replacing starting wideouts Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley.
Former Penn State wide receivers coach, Michigan assistant Josh Gattis fired at Miami
On Monday, Penn State hired Marques Hagans to be its new wide receivers coach. But when James Franklin parted ways with former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, there was speculation — and perhaps a bit of hope from Miami fans — that a familiar face might return to Happy Valley.
Carpet in dorm where Utah Little Leaguer fell must be preserved: judge
A Philadelphia judge has ordered Little League to preserve the carpet in the dormitory room where a Utah player was seriously injured in a fall from an upper bunk during the world series in August. The carpet may not be altered or cleaned and the section containing suspected bloodstains is...
Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests
Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks. Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait. The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks...
Developer plans to build 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center in central Pa.
A 250,000-square-foot indoor sports center is planned for York County. York County real estate development company, Inch & Co. Inc. is proposing to build the sports center on the site of the former Central High School sports stadium at 1100 Columbia Ave. in North York Borough. “We see a big...
