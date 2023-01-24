ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox4news.com

Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk

DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
CBS DFW

Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant. 
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: January 23 evening forecast

There is a shot at seeing some snow on Tuesday, but most of North Texas will most likely just see rain. FOX 4's Ali Turiano takes a closer look at when to expect the rain and snow, and how likely you are to see it.
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
fox4news.com

Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch

CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
fox4news.com

Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park

DALLAS - A police officer found a woman shot to death at a park in Old East Dallas. The officer was walking with his K-9 partner at Samuell Grand Park just after midnight Thursday. He reportedly spotted an SUV full of bullets in a parking lot there near the park’s...
