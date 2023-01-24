Read full article on original website
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Texas should be on your list of places to eat.
Critical Missing Alert canceled for 2 Dallas children
Dallas Police have canceled an alert for two missing kids that they issued Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the children have been found safe.
Dallas Greyhound bus hits, kills woman in crosswalk
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus in Downtown Dallas. Dallas police said the victim was crossing Elm Street near Lamar Street just after midnight Friday. She was reportedly in a crosswalk when she was struck. The bus’s rear wheels ran over her. The...
Multiple people injured after SUV drives into Dallas restaurant
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were injured after an SUV drove into a restaurant in far north Dallas Thursday night. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the accident at 8:33 p.m. at Speranza Italian Restaurant, located at 18204 Preston Road.DFR said the Urban Search and Rescue team was also dispatched, but they were disregarded after they determined none of the building's structural supports were damaged. When CBS 11 arrived at the scene, the SUV was located near the entrance, which was damaged.Multiple people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and four people were taken to local hospitals, DFR said. Their injuries and conditions are unknown.There is no information on the condition of the driver or how the SUV ended up in the restaurant.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
Dallas weather: January 23 evening forecast
There is a shot at seeing some snow on Tuesday, but most of North Texas will most likely just see rain. FOX 4's Ali Turiano takes a closer look at when to expect the rain and snow, and how likely you are to see it.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
Body found inside shot-up SUV in east Dallas overnight
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
3-month-old conjoined twins separated in historic surgery at Texas hospital
Two conjoined twin girls who shared a liver were successfully separated Monday in a Texas hospital.
Texas Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old Xyavier Calliste
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued for a 3-month-old infant out of Kemp, police said. The child, identified as Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.On Thursday, Jan. 26, police said the baby's mother Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, took him from a domestic violence shelter the night before. She and Calliste had arrived at the shelter four days prior on Sunday. Williams is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.Police said Williams is allowed to come and go from the...
Two brothers charged with Garland murder
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
Police name their lead suspect in a southeast Dallas homicide
Two weeks after a teenager was gunned down in southeast Dallas, police have now identified the suspect they’re looking for. On January 10th, 17-year-old Kendreal Jones was fatally shot on Jim Miller Road near Elam.
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Dallas, Texas on January 15 during a conflict with another girl, according to local authorities. She was trying to shoot the other girl.
Cedar Hill ISD student dies after choking on food at lunch
CEDAR HILL, Texas - An elementary student in the Cedar Hill Independent School District died last week after choking on a piece of food at lunch. The girl was in pre-K at Highland Hills Elementary School. In a letter to parents, the superintendent said teachers responded immediately and the girl...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
Woman's body found in bullet-riddled SUV at Dallas park
