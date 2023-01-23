ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets

The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
