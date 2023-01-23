Read full article on original website
Related
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
Celtics trade rumors: Boston in the market for big man ahead of deadline (report)
The Celtics aren’t about to make a massive roster-changing move ahead of the Feb. 9 trade market as they’re still one of the best teams in the NBA. But Boston president Brad Stevens can put together a move that upgrades the roster’s depth ahead of what the Celtics hope will be a long playoff run.
Five (More) ‘What-Ifs’ Of Danny Ainge Era With Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge long will be remembered by the Boston Celtics organization despite his departure from the franchise nearly two years ago. And for good reason. Ainge, who was drafted by the Celtics in 1981, spent his first eight NBA seasons wearing green. He won a pair of NBA championships in Boston. And after his playing days were over and four seasons in coaching were behind him, Ainge stepped off of the television set and was named Boston’s president of basketball operations in May 2003.
‘You can’t do that!’: Joe Mazzulla’s absurd trash talk at Marcus Smart will leave Celtics fans confused
The Boston Celtics received a bit of unfortunate news when Marcus Smart revealed that he’d likely be out for at least a week after suffering an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. However, amid the Celtics’ strong 2022-23 campaign, the vibes in their locker room remain immaculate. As a matter of fact, head coach Joe Mazzulla even saw it fit to joke around with his injured starting point guard with a confusing yet hilarious taunt.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
“Must watch TV, every time I catch him I'm never disappointed” - Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson pick their NBA highlight machines
The two former NBA players shared their picks.
Ted Karras recalled Bill Belichick’s ‘playoff myths’ meeting from his time with the Patriots
"There is some pretty cool s*** you can learn playing for the Patriots," said former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long. The Celtics lost to the Knicks 120-117 in overtime on Thursday. Boston will host the Lakers on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Bruins also lost on Thursday, falling 3-2 to...
Comments / 0