foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
foxwilmington.com
Gas prices in Wilmington jumped 18 cents in a week — why?
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Experts say an increase in demand paired with a cold snap shutting down oil refineries have led to higher gas prices across the Carolinas. “That’s a fairly big spike during this time of year when typically we see prices kind of remain stagnant or even decline for that matter as we’re still in the winter driving months,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
WECT
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three anglers got an up close look at a humpback whale Tuesday. Andy Connette sent WECT this video as the boat, Lance, encountered the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach. “On our way out to our fishing grounds we spotted a humpback...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion, Novant Health Launch Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
Food Lion is launching a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program provides qualified participants access to food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot program, Food Lion will distribute about 3,000 boxes that contain shelf-stable food. Recipients will be determined through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
foxwilmington.com
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
carolinacoastonline.com
Peletier resident wants others to attend and speak at CTP meeting
PELETIER —Town resident Donna Bierly is urging others who live in or near Peletier to attend a Carteret County/N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) meeting in Cedar Point next week to voice their desires for road improvements in the area. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public...
coastalreview.org
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
cbs17
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Sampson and Cumberland counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sampson and Cumberland counties. A tornado warning was also issued for Sampson County. The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 7:32 p.m. for central Sampson and southeastern Cumberland counties. The...
