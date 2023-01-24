ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Gas prices in Wilmington jumped 18 cents in a week — why?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Experts say an increase in demand paired with a cold snap shutting down oil refineries have led to higher gas prices across the Carolinas. “That’s a fairly big spike during this time of year when typically we see prices kind of remain stagnant or even decline for that matter as we’re still in the winter driving months,” said Tiffany Wright, a spokesperson for AAA.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WATCH: Opera-singing Parrot living at Skywatch Bird Rescue

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — A recent addition to the Skywatch Bird Rescue in New Hanover County spends her days serenading staff. The organization says Cici is a Parrot who sometimes sings Happy Birthday (over and over), while other days she likes to sing Opera. Cici’s owner made retirement...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
theshelbyreport.com

Food Lion, Novant Health Launch Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

Food Lion is launching a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program provides qualified participants access to food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot program, Food Lion will distribute about 3,000 boxes that contain shelf-stable food. Recipients will be determined through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Peletier resident wants others to attend and speak at CTP meeting

PELETIER —Town resident Donna Bierly is urging others who live in or near Peletier to attend a Carteret County/N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) meeting in Cedar Point next week to voice their desires for road improvements in the area. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) public...
PELETIER, NC
coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New traffic light pattern installed in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A heads-up to drivers along the 701 Bypass in Whiteville. A new traffic light pattern was installed over the past week and is officially in working-order. The signal change is at the intersection of US 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd) and Columbus Street. Yellow signal lights...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Sampson and Cumberland counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Sampson and Cumberland counties. A tornado warning was also issued for Sampson County. The severe thunderstorm warning was issued at 7:32 p.m. for central Sampson and southeastern Cumberland counties. The...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC

