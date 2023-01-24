Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Longstanding Olive Garden Restaurant is RelocatingJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Road conditions in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation provided an update on roads throughout Oklahoma after Tuesday's winter storm swept through the region. Counties south and east of Tulsa received the most snow, while Tulsa only received trace amounts. Arterials roads within the city of Tulsa are wet but not icy.
KTUL
Course announced for 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority has released the 2023 IRONMAN Tulsa course route on Facebook. This year's Certified Piedmontese Beef IRONMAN Tulsa run will start in the heart of downtown Tulsa and make its way through historic locations through the River Parks Trail System. Runners will...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa announces plan for upcoming winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa road crews met at the street maintenance yard Tuesday morning, making their final preparations ahead of winter weather. Monday, crews checked over all necessary equipment, but today is more of a waiting game with crews anticipating initial rainfall. “The reason we haven’t gone...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
KTUL
Stillwater firefighters respond to building fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Fire Department responded to a building fire at the Armstrong Flooring site north of Stillwater Thursday morning. Firefighters say the building was evacuated and there are no injuries reported at this time. SFD asks travelers to avoid the area at this time. This...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts emphasis on distracted driving dangers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is putting a special emphasis on distracted driving. The movement is dedicated to Trooper Nicholas Dees, who was killed by a distracted driver in January 2015, and aims to remind people of the serious dangers of distracted driving. Dees and Trooper...
KTUL
Housing Solutions to conduct point-in-time count to find homeless population in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, homelessness has skyrocketed across the country, including here in Tulsa. On Friday and Saturday, volunteers with Tulsa Housing Solutions will perform a point-in-time count to see if homelessness is still rising in Tulsa. Last year's point-in-time count...
Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark
TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s has sat at the corner of E. 21st Street and S. Yale since 2015. However, the park came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s H20 will now be Paradise Beach Waterpark, which is locally owned and operated.
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
KTUL
Sand Springs Fire Department rescues dog from Shell Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Spring Fire Department had a unique rescue Thursday. Firefighters received a call about a missing dog. SSFD said the owners were tracking the Great Pyrenees named Merlin but were unable to reach his location. Merlin was on the back side of Shell Lake,...
Winter Storm Nearing Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather could soon be on the way for parts of Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s on Monday with sunshine and mostly light winds from 5 to 10 mph. A strong upper-level storm system brings rain changing to snow Tuesday, including the potential for accumulating snow in some locations. Winter storm watches are posted along both sides of I-40 with some winter weather (travel advisories) in other locations.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KTUL
Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
KOKI FOX 23
2 City of Tulsa employees receive special recognition for work
TULSA, Okla. — Two City of Tulsa employees were given specials awards for their work. During an award ceremony at City Hall, Mayor G.T. Bynum presented a Tulsa Blue award to Marshelle Freeman for her service to the City and a CityStar award to David Taylor for his work to improve safety culture at the City, according to a City of Tulsa press release.
KTUL
Earth, Wind, and Fire to perform at River Spirit in June 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — River Spirit Casino Resort has announced that Earth, Wind, and Fire is set to perform at its concert venue on June 24 this year. In 1969 Maurice White created this music group and named it after the elements of his own astrological charts. The group...
KTUL
74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
KTUL
Greenwood Rising, city, 1921 Commission facing lawsuit from descendent of massacre victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — He was described by the founders of the Mayo Clinic as the best black surgeon in America. Dr. Andrew Cheesten Jackson was known as a man who would treat people from all walks of life and all skin colors. It's a legacy his family says...
Comments / 0