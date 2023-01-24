Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Terror in the Streets: The Conviction of Sayfullo Saipov, the Manhattan Truck Attack KillerWilliamSalNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Related
tmpresale.com
Monster Jam at Prudential Center in Newark – presale passcode
The Monster Jam presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a short time you can purchase tickets before the general public!. Seems to us like this just might be your best chance ever to see Monster Jam live in...
nassauobserver.com
The A-Room In Hicksville Hosts Bluegrass Jam Session
Just off Bethpage Drive, right along the railroad tracks, is Hicksville’s A-Room Studio. Driving up to this unassuming building, one would have next to no idea what awaits through the heavy metal doors. The studio has serviced local bands for over 25 years, and features some of the largest rehearsal rooms across Long Island. As they proudly proclaim, “Music is our passion. Music is what we know, do, and love.” On Sunday, Jan. 8, this passion was heard loudly and clearly. Pouring from within was something rhythmic, energetic, and harmonized. It was bluegrass.
Radio Ink
Cipha Sounds Moves to The Block in New York
Luis “Cipha Sounds” Diaz is joining Audacy’s WXBK (94.7 FM, The Block) in New York City, where he will host middays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., starting Thursday. “I’ve been a Cipha fan for many years, so we’re thrilled to bring him aboard the Block and add him to our weekday programming slate,” said Skip Dillard, the brand manager at WXBK. “His talent, immersion in hip-hop culture and on-air execution will be a welcomed addition to our all-star team.”
Herald Community Newspapers
From Uniondale to Carnegie Hall
In order to combat the growing bigotry and discrimination in our country, we must all become vocal allies who speak against hate in all its forms. We cannot be bystanders when we witness these acts in our communities; we need more leaders from all communities—of every ethnicity and every faith—to call out all forms of hatred. And we have to lean into what unifies us as a country, from our faith to our hopes and dreams, because when we do, we will become a stronger and more inclusive society.
hotnewhiphop.com
NYPD Release Their Footage From Drake’s Apollo Concert
The New York Police Department posted a video to their YouTube channel covering their footage from Drake’s Apollo Theater show. The New York Police Department (NYPD) just released footage they took of Drake’s shows at the Apollo Theater. Moreover, the footage centers of the security, organization, and general workflow behind the show. While hundreds were in awe of one of the 6 God’s first performances in a while, the efforts of hundreds behind-the-scenes can’t be forgotten.
longisland.com
Frightful Fun in Farmingdale: Haunted House of Hamburgers
It may be the middle of winter, but if you drive past 330 Fulton Street in Farmingdale, you just might think it was closer to October 31. A faux graveyard, eerie music, and photo-op-ready benches adorned with Frankenstein and his bride, mark Haunted House of Hamburgers, a year-round theme restaurant destination for lovers of the spooky and macabre.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves.
Pair of bald eagles spotted nesting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- The American bald eagle seems to like New York City and lately loves Brooklyn.Recent sightings are sparking excitement, and a breeding pair putting down roots in the borough is a big deal.Perched and checking out the neighborhood of West Midwood on Tuesday morning was our national bird. Anthony Finkel caught it on camera while out for a walk with his dog."I stopped in my tracks and I looked up, and I said, oh my god, that's a bald eagle," he said. "It was ginormous."Bigger than his dog Duke, says Finkel. He shares spotting it felt like an...
longisland.com
Grab a Japanese Rice Burger at HibachiBachi in Lynbrook
A crispy outside with a juicy inside, the Hibachi Rice Bun Burger is the newest food invention to hit Long Island. Introduced at the newly opened Inatome's HibachiBachi in Lynbrook, this is a hybrid of a burger with a rice bun. You can get one meltdown style (with cheese) and...
longisland.com
Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park Rebrands, Now Kinya Ramen Yakitori
It’s a strange fusion of ramen and cajun boil but some who have visited the newly branded restaurant have been delighted while others are confused. The Cajun Crab Shack in Floral Park has rebranded to become Kinya Ramen Yakitori. The switch is more of an addition with ramen added to their cajun boils. The restaurant is under the same management according to someone who answered the phone there, who said they have just added ramen to the menu and they are not serving sushi yet.
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Hypes Jadakiss Collab: 'Flex, This Is What New York Sounds Like'
Juelz Santana has revealed that he has a new track on the way with Jadakiss and declared New York City rap is back because of it. On Tuesday (January 24), Juelz took to Instagram with a post announcing he worked on a track with the Yonkers native that is set to land on his upcoming DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion.
Founder of investment firm, 46, plunges to his death from NYC rooftop bar
The founder of an investment firm plunged to his death from a Manhattan rooftop bar on Wednesday night, cops and law enforcement sources said. Dale L. Cheney, 46, man plummeted from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York in front of at least two witnesses around 6:30 p.m., police and the sources said. He landed on the street below and was pronounced dead on scene, cops said. Two people at the rooftop bar told police that the man jumped off the building, sources said. One woman called 911, saying she heard a loud noise. The death is being...
One of the Most Famous Pizza Places in Italy Just Opened in New York City
L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele is slinging marinara and margherita pizzas in the West Village.
18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite
Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s basement apartment pilot draws only 5 participants
A pilot program to convert illegal basement apartments in parts of Brooklyn into legal and safe units has just five active participants out of roughly 8,000 homeowners initially contacted, city officials said at a hearing on Tuesday. The initial goal was to convert 40 apartments. The Basement Apartment Conversion Pilot...
cruise ships from new York to Bahamas
Cruise ships offer a luxurious and convenient way to visit the beautiful Bahamas from the bustling city of New York. These ships depart from the city's port and take passengers on a journey through the crystal clear waters of the Caribbean.
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
insideradio.com
Audacy Shuffles Midday Anchors At WINS And WCBS New York.
Audacy is making midday changes at its New York news outlets, WINS-AM/FM (1010/92.3) and WCBS (880). Lynda Lopez joins as the midday anchor at WINS and Brigitte Quinn and her signature “Newsline” program move to WCBS middays (1-3pm), where she will host and serve as Managing Editor of the show. Additionally, reporter Sophia Hall has been promoted to Long Island Bureau Chief.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704, Yonkers, NY 10704 - $140,000
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 345 Bronx River Road 3F, Yonkers, NY 10704 in Yonkers is listed at $140,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Comments / 0