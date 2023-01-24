Read full article on original website
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap
Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Onyeagocha, Green lead Hillside girls past Roselle - girls basketball recap
Precious Onyeagocha led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds when Hillside defeated Roselle 52-37 in Roselle. Raniyah Green turned in a huge all-around game in the victory with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hillside (8-6) used a 19-8 third quarter to extend a 19-18...
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Boys Basketball: North Arlington starts out hot, wins big over Wallington
North Arlington got off to a fast start and set itself up well for the rest of the game as it rolled past Wallington 59-34, in Wallington.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Cliffside Park defeats Ridgefield in triple overtime - Boys basketball recap
Cliffside Park survived a second-half comeback by Ridgefield to a earn a 65-59 victory in triple overtime in Ridgefield. Ridgefield trailed 21-9 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit with an 11-5 second quarter and an 11-7 edge in the final quarter to force overtime at 40 apiece.
Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
No. 8 Seton Hall Prep holds off St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard’s 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals lifted Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 70-60 victory over St. Joseph (Met.) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker added 20 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Point Pleasant Beach over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Jacob Edgecomb led Point Pleasant Beach with 18 points as it defeated Toms River South 72-56 in Toms River. Kevin Burns also tallied 17 points with John Coakley adding 11. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans posted 10 points apiece. Point Pleasant Beach (10-5) held a 41-30 lead at the half...
Ice Hockey: Sykora powers Montclair Kimberley to key Kelly Division victory
The Kelly Division race just became a lot more interesting. With 10 days to go in the regular season, the top seed in the Kelly Cup playoffs is still up for grabs and Frisch, Cranford and Montclair Kimberley each have it within their grasp.
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Boys Basketball: Life Center extends win streak by defeating Solebury (PA)
Life Center picked up a 64-48 win over Solebury (PA), in New Hope, PA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event
A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
