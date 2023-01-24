Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
tmpresale.com
Monster Jam at Prudential Center in Newark – presale passcode
The Monster Jam presale password that we’ve had so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a short time you can purchase tickets before the general public!. Seems to us like this just might be your best chance ever to see Monster Jam live in...
jerseydigs.com
Award-Winning Cookie Concept Chip City Now Open in Newark, Hoboken Coming Soon
Chip City, an award-winning NYC cookie concept, is now open in Newark, marking the beginning of its expansion into New Jersey. This is the brand’s first New Jersey location, with additional spots in Hoboken and Ridgefield opening in February. The Newark Chip City location is situated at One Gateway...
WINNERS: Lucky NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K
Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Wednesday, Jan. 25, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Monmouth County: Quick Chek #151, 4253 US Highway 9, Howell; and. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355...
$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen County
A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey.The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County.The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplie…
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington resident receives resolution celebrating her 96th birthday
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Geneva McConnell just celebrated her 96th birthday on Jan. 19. Her family threw her a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22, at which she received visits from the Malcolm X Shabazz High School band, the Irvington Fire Department and Irvington Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, who presented her with a resolution from the council.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves.
yonkerstimes.com
Ricardo Osmondo Francis: The Black Iconic. New Solo Exhibition Explores the Complexity of Black Identity, at Yonkers Riverfront Library
The new solo exhibition “The Black Iconic” from Newark-based artist Ricardo Osmondo Francis opens at the Yonkers Public Library, Riverfront Art Gallery on Thurs., Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in participation with the First Thursday Gallery Hop in downtown Yonkers. “The Black Iconic is one of the most...
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana Hypes Jadakiss Collab: 'Flex, This Is What New York Sounds Like'
Juelz Santana has revealed that he has a new track on the way with Jadakiss and declared New York City rap is back because of it. On Tuesday (January 24), Juelz took to Instagram with a post announcing he worked on a track with the Yonkers native that is set to land on his upcoming DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz mixtape, We In Motion.
yieldpro.com
$11.9 million sale of two historic multifamily properties in prime East Orange location
Gebroe-Hammer Associates’ Executive Managing Director and East Orange market specialist David Oropeza has brokered the $11.9 million sale of 17 Summit Street and 60 North Arlington Avenue Apartments, two historic East Orange residential properties totaling a combined 94 units. In the transaction, Oropeza represented the seller, 17 Summit Avenue LLC and 60 N. Arlington Ave. LLC, and procured the buyer, a private investor.
MSG’s facial surveillance fraught with legal issues, New York AG Letitia James says: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of a lawsuit filed against Madison Square Garden Entertainment in regard to the company’s banning of certain lawyers from MSG arenas, New York Attorney General Letitia James is citing her own concerns with the policy, according to reports. Since June, MSG...
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
bkreader.com
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
NBC New York
NY AG Letitia James Presses MSG Over Use of Facial Recognition Technology
New York Attorney General Letitia James pressed Madison Square Garden Entertainment about its reported use of facial recognition technology to identify opposing lawyers. Madison Square Garden is home of the NBA team the New York Knicks and the NHL team the New York Rangers. MSG Entertainment boss James Dolan threatened...
Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch
Kate Anderson on January 25, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – NYPD Sgt. Dana Martillo filed a lawsuit against the NYPD Tuesday, alleging that she did not receive a fair internal trial after the department docked her vacation for a month and suspended her for wearing a “Make Enforcement Great Again” patch while on duty, according to The New York Post. A video showed Hammer wearing the patch during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2021, which led to her being investigated. As a result of an administrative trial that found Hammer guilty of promoting political statements as an officer, she The post Female Cop Sues NYPD After Getting Suspended For Wearing Trump Patch appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
34th annual MLK Scholarship fund breakfast ‘like a homecoming’
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund, which raises money for college-bound seniors at Montclair High School, held its 34th annual breakfast on Jan. 16 at the George Inness Annex. Representatives from township government, organizations, the school board, the Montclair Police Department and the Fire Department were all present...
Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral
LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A community is mourning after learning about the tragic murder of a beloved third grade school teacher in Jersey City. The man wanted for the murder of 35-year-old Temara King has been arrested by police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. King, a third-grade school teacher at the Dr. Michael Conti School was shot and killed by her husband. Lucas Cooper was taken into custody by police in Bethlehem and charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and multiple gun charges. Related: Woman killed inside Jersey City Toy Factory Apartment building According to police, on Tuesday, at The post Third grade Jersey City teacher shot and killed by husband appeared first on Shore News Network.
Massive Jersey City West Side development rejected by planning board
The Jersey City planning board told a developer of the ambitious four-tower, 3,079-unit development proposed for the West Side of Jersey City it can’t move forward because doesn’t have a formal agreement with NJ Transit for the land to extend the Hudson Bergen Light Rail. The planning board...
