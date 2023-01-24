Read full article on original website
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap
Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Boys Ice Hockey: Lakeland defeats Paramus Catholic in high scoring affair
Five different players scored for Lakeland as it defeated Paramus Catholic in a high scoring 8-5 victory at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. Charlie Wogisch, Tristan Davison, and Brendan Ross each scored twice for Lakeland (5-5-4), while Ryan Giordano and Joe Duemmer each added a goal a piece. The Lancers...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Boys Basketball: North Arlington starts out hot, wins big over Wallington
North Arlington got off to a fast start and set itself up well for the rest of the game as it rolled past Wallington 59-34, in Wallington.
Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
Point Pleasant Beach over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Jacob Edgecomb led Point Pleasant Beach with 18 points as it defeated Toms River South 72-56 in Toms River. Kevin Burns also tallied 17 points with John Coakley adding 11. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans posted 10 points apiece. Point Pleasant Beach (10-5) held a 41-30 lead at the half...
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
No. 8 Seton Hall Prep holds off St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard’s 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals lifted Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 70-60 victory over St. Joseph (Met.) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker added 20 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall...
Cresskill over Park Ridge - Girls basketball recap
Erin Fahy went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line on the way to a team-high 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead Cresskill to a victory on the road over Park Ridge, 43-31. Angelina Doto tallied eight points and six rebounds while Julia Hasenstab added seven points and seven rebounds for Cresskill (12-4), which held a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Coaches honored at NJSCA Hall of Fame event
A crowd of nearly 300 gathered at Pines Manor in Edison on Sunday for the 27th annual New Jersey Scholastic Coaches Association Hall of Fame awards event, which was held in cooperation with the NJSIAA. A total of 48 coaches were honored, including the 20 who were inducted into the...
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
‘Whoa, this is a game-changer’: How Rutgers (yes, Rutgers) became a destination for the best players in the country
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Filled with reporters from every major outlet in the college basketball recruiting world, press row at Blake Arena was buzzing as another high-profile game at the HoopHall Classic — the biggest high school basketball event of the year — got underway. But while elite...
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders
