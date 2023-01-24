Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap
Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Cliffside Park defeats Ridgefield in triple overtime - Boys basketball recap
Cliffside Park survived a second-half comeback by Ridgefield to a earn a 65-59 victory in triple overtime in Ridgefield. Ridgefield trailed 21-9 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit with an 11-5 second quarter and an 11-7 edge in the final quarter to force overtime at 40 apiece.
Boys Basketball: North Arlington starts out hot, wins big over Wallington
North Arlington got off to a fast start and set itself up well for the rest of the game as it rolled past Wallington 59-34, in Wallington.
St. Joseph (Mont.) edges out Wayne Valley - Boys basketball recap
Donovan McKoy scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) as it defeated Wayne Valley 52-49 in Montvale. St. Joseph (13-5) trailed 31-24 at the half, but went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter to make the score 39-38. It outscored Wayne Valley 13-11 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Essex County Girls Basketball Tournament, Third preliminary round recap
Emily Baumgard made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points as 12th-seeded Verona rallied from 10 down with five minutes left to defeat 21st-seeded Newark Collegiate, 39-35, in the third preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament in Verona. Sabine Matta scored 11 points and Cali Giacomazza added...
Quigley’s monstrous night leads Manchester Township past Brick Memorial - Girls basketball
Devyn Quigley turned in a dominant performance, scoring 47 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, to lead Manchester Township to a 58-44 victory over Brick Memorial in Manchester Township. Quigley, who recorded her 10th game with 40 or more points, equaled her season high. She sank four 3-pointers and went 13-for-18...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
Ice Hockey: Sykora powers Montclair Kimberley to key Kelly Division victory
The Kelly Division race just became a lot more interesting. With 10 days to go in the regular season, the top seed in the Kelly Cup playoffs is still up for grabs and Frisch, Cranford and Montclair Kimberley each have it within their grasp.
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders
Red Bank Catholic over Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Burnham led all scorers with 18 points and Red Bank Catholic defeated Rumson-Fair Haven, 64-56, in Red Bank. Ryan Prior had 16 points and Colin Cavanaugh added 13 for Red Bank Catholic (9-9), which used a 19-11 third quarter to pull away. Nick Rigby paced Rumson-Fair Haven (11-5) with...
Boys Basketball: Life Center extends win streak by defeating Solebury (PA)
Life Center picked up a 64-48 win over Solebury (PA), in New Hope, PA.
