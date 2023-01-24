ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ourstate.com

The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse

Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Women Save Dog in the French Broad River

We want to give a HUGE Shoutout to the women who saved this little dog drowning in the French Broad River!. On January 9th, a scruffy dog was struggling to stay afloat in the French Broad River. Two women had spotted the small dog run past them as if something had scared him, and watched as he tumbled into the river, terrified. He was quickly swept up by turbulent currents.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system

Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’

If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN

