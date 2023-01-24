Read full article on original website
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
wfmynews2.com
Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas." Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate,...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
wnctimes.com
Women Save Dog in the French Broad River
We want to give a HUGE Shoutout to the women who saved this little dog drowning in the French Broad River!. On January 9th, a scruffy dog was struggling to stay afloat in the French Broad River. Two women had spotted the small dog run past them as if something had scared him, and watched as he tumbled into the river, terrified. He was quickly swept up by turbulent currents.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
WLOS.com
Code Purple locations in Asheville area need volunteers as freezing nights continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at ABCCM’s Transformation Village, one of the Code Purple locations that ABCCM runs, said they need more volunteers. Code Purple goes into effect when the weather is set to drop below freezing so those who normally refuse shelters have a place to get out of the cold.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay Safe
In the past months, there have been reports of dangerous and hazardous issues at gas stations across the country. It's clear that we need to take extra steps to ensure our safety when stopping for fuel.
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
FOX Carolina
'I'm going to win': Jackson County man predicts big lottery win
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lottery said a man from Jackson County always told people he would win big and his prediction came true when a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $458,841 jackpot. 70-year-old Roosevelt Manuel III bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Catamount Pump & Go...
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
