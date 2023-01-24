ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation opens new harm reduction program to fight opioid crisis

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation officially opened the doors to its Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah Tuesday. The facility offers harm reduction supplies such as syringes, Narcan, and proper disposal kits. Recovery support specialists are adamant that this is the first step to recovery, but community members...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KRMG

Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire

TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

School choice expo helps parents select best fit for children

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents have a lot of options beyond their neighborhood school. On Thursday, the Greenwood Cultural Center held a one-stop shop for parents hoping to find the right fit for their children. It's the catchphrase that's all the rage in education, "school choice," and it was...
TULSA, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsans pack local stores, prepare for upcoming winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans were busy grocery shopping Tuesday morning, ahead of the anticipated winter storm. “Bread, milk, eggs,” said Lucretia Jackson, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market. Many shoppers got their supplies ahead of time, before the roads become slick. “I didn’t want to get caught in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sand Springs Fire Department rescues dog from Shell Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Spring Fire Department had a unique rescue Thursday. Firefighters received a call about a missing dog. SSFD said the owners were tracking the Great Pyrenees named Merlin but were unable to reach his location. Merlin was on the back side of Shell Lake,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
tulsapeople.com

Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress

It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
TULSA, OK

