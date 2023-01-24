Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Housing Solutions to conduct point-in-time count to find homeless population in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, homelessness has skyrocketed across the country, including here in Tulsa. On Friday and Saturday, volunteers with Tulsa Housing Solutions will perform a point-in-time count to see if homelessness is still rising in Tulsa. Last year's point-in-time count...
news9.com
'Broken Arrow Neighbors' Launches New Program To Provide Clothes To Clients
Broken Arrow Neighbors, an organization dedicated to helping families in financial need, is expanding its services. The organization has launched a new program called 'Crane’s Closet.' It’s designed to give clothes to the organization's clients. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Thursday morning with details.
KTUL
Tulsa chosen as Financial Empowerment City, launches community wealth office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday the launch of the Office of the Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth as part of its participation in the national nonprofit organization the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund's Financial Empowerment City initiative. Tulsa is one of six municipal governments...
Tulsa families prepare to lose expiring emergency SNAP benefits
Oklahomans depending on SNAP Emergency Allotments will have to find another way to feed their families as the COVID-19 relief program expires nationwide in February.
news9.com
Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism
Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation opens new harm reduction program to fight opioid crisis
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation officially opened the doors to its Harm Reduction Program in Tahlequah Tuesday. The facility offers harm reduction supplies such as syringes, Narcan, and proper disposal kits. Recovery support specialists are adamant that this is the first step to recovery, but community members...
Muskogee Co. volunteer fire departments required to hand over funds, inventory
Four volunteer fire departments in Muskogee County are required to hand over all funds and county-purchased inventory to county commissioners.
publicradiotulsa.org
A collaborative in Tulsa models how Oklahoma communities can fight the methamphetamine epidemic
Tucked behind Interstate 44 in Tulsa, near Bishop Kelly high school is a recovery facility called Grand Addiction Recovery. There’s construction equipment outside. It’s expanding to treat the thousands of Oklahomans who need help recovering from substance abuse disorders, including addiction to methamphetamine. “We provide treatment for medically...
KRMG
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
KTUL
School choice expo helps parents select best fit for children
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Parents have a lot of options beyond their neighborhood school. On Thursday, the Greenwood Cultural Center held a one-stop shop for parents hoping to find the right fit for their children. It's the catchphrase that's all the rage in education, "school choice," and it was...
KTUL
Greenwood Rising, city, 1921 Commission facing lawsuit from descendent of massacre victim
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — He was described by the founders of the Mayo Clinic as the best black surgeon in America. Dr. Andrew Cheesten Jackson was known as a man who would treat people from all walks of life and all skin colors. It's a legacy his family says...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
Sand Springs firefighters rescue Great Pyrenees at Shell Lake
Sand Springs firefighters rescued a lost dog Thursday after finding it on the wrong side of Shell Lake.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KTUL
City of Tulsa street crews respond to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is responding to winter weather expected through early Wednesday morning. As rain starts to transition from rain to snow, Tulsa street crews will begin salting the roads to help with the melting process and clear the streets. Crews will work through...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsans pack local stores, prepare for upcoming winter storm
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans were busy grocery shopping Tuesday morning, ahead of the anticipated winter storm. “Bread, milk, eggs,” said Lucretia Jackson, a shopper at Oasis Fresh Market. Many shoppers got their supplies ahead of time, before the roads become slick. “I didn’t want to get caught in...
KTUL
Sand Springs Fire Department rescues dog from Shell Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Spring Fire Department had a unique rescue Thursday. Firefighters received a call about a missing dog. SSFD said the owners were tracking the Great Pyrenees named Merlin but were unable to reach his location. Merlin was on the back side of Shell Lake,...
tulsapeople.com
Coffee with: Hazel Turner, White River Fish Market waitress
It’s break time for Hazel Turner. She takes a seat in a booth by the front window of White River Fish Market, 1708 N. Sheridan Road, to discuss her four-decade service to the restaurant that has been feeding Tulsans since O.T. Fallis opened it in 1932. What started as...
KTUL
Several Green Country sheriffs say they will not take action on new ATF rule
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Jan. 13, the Department of Justice announced the "Stabilizing Braces" Final Rule, which "makes clear that when manufacturers, dealers, and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of fewer than 16 inches, commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles, they must comply with the laws that regulate those rifles, including the National Firearms Act."
Safari Joe’s closes, making way for Paradise Beach Waterpark
TULSA, Okla. — Safari Joe’s has sat at the corner of E. 21st Street and S. Yale since 2015. However, the park came under new management in Dec. 2022. What was once Safari Joe’s H20 will now be Paradise Beach Waterpark, which is locally owned and operated.
