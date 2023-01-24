ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foxwilmington.com

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach

Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday morning. One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials. At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
wpde.com

Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy