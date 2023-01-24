Read full article on original website
WMBF
Charleston-based BBQ restaurant opening Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new restaurant planned for downtown Myrtle Beach will bring a taste of Charleston to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance said Thursday that Swig & Swine’s newest location will open on the 500 block of Broadway Street. It’ll mark the restaurant’s first venture outside of the Charleston market and its fifth total location.
WYFF4.com
Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stops in two Carolina cities
(Video above is the Wednesday morning headlines.) Carolina music fans got a special treat this week with word of four show dates in two area cities as one of the region's favorite jam bands goes on tour. The Dave Matthews Band announced Tuesday it will kick off its U.S. stadium...
wpde.com
Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
wfxb.com
Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach to Host 5th Annual Macaroni Mania!
Meaghan Pitman of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dropped by the studio with Zoey, a Beagle mix that’s about 5 years old. Thsi sweet pooch is just one of many that are looking for a forever home!. Plus, the Humane Society is gearing up to host their 5th...
WMBF
Head to Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach for authentic Italian cuisine
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Quagliata Brothers Italian Deli of Myrtle Beach blends their passion for making delicious food with their extensive knowledge of cuisine to create authentic and classic dishes for your enjoyment. They use the freshest, locally-sourced ingredients and promise to give your taste buds something to be...
After record price hike, North Myrtle Beach grocer sees cost of eggs dropping
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Egg prices have reached all-time highs across the nation, and Cherry Grove grocer Boulineau’s has not been spared. During the past few months, Boulineau’s has seen a nearly 50% increase in egg prices. That comes as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says egg prices have gone up 60% […]
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach skate park gets $20k towards goal of new bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There was some exciting news for the Matt Hughes Skate Park in Myrtle Beach Tuesday afternoon. A $20,000 check from Friends of the Skateparks Foundation was presented to City Council to help meet a $30,000 goal for the construction of a new bowl. The...
wpde.com
Pet of the week: A kitten just as sweet as her name
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a kitten that is just as sweet as her name. Waffles is 10 weeks old and has a sassy and feisty personality, staff from Grand Strand Humane Society said. She was only two days old when she was...
wpde.com
Lucy Buffett's LuLu's to host annual Valentine's Day wedding vow renewal event
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s at Barefoot Landing will be hosting its annual Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Renewal vent this Valentine’s Day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Couples are asked to pre-register at the restaurant or at LuLu’s website in order...
Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 to Open Golf Apparel Shop by Perry Ellis International
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Jan. 23, 2023) –Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach Hwy 501 announces global fashion apparel brand Perry Ellis International will join the outlet shopping destination’s extensive roster with its first-ever Golf Apparel Shop retail store, Feb. 17. Catering to golf and racquet-sport enthusiasts of all ages and disciplines, the retailer will showcase an expansive selection of merchandise by Perry Ellis International’s portfolio of iconic brands inclusive of An Original Penguin by Munsingwear, Ben Hogan, Callaway, Grand Slam, Jack Nicklaus and PGA TOUR, among others.
WMBF
Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill shares progress as owner works to reopen after fire
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People could soon be watching a game or singing karaoke once again at the popular spot Neal & Pam’s Bar and Grill. The Surfside Beach staple was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in July. Zach Baker, the owner of Neal & Pam’s,...
Myrtle Beach eatery keeps ‘Restaurant Week’ going through end of January
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Restaurant Week might have officially ended in South Carolina but the Hook and Barrel restaurant in Myrtle Beach is taking the annual celebration to a new level. Hook and Barrel and its sister restaurant, Croissants, are stretching it throughout the rest of January. Cory Richardson, beverage director and front-of-house manager, […]
WMBF
Surfside Beach implementing license plate recognition for residents during paid parking season
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re a Surfside Beach resident, your license plate will be considered your parking decal during the busy season. The town is moving away from using physical decals that residents stick on their windshields. Instead, the town is transitioning to License Plate Recognition...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach International Airport sets new passenger record in 2022
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For the second consecutive year, the Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) has set a new record for total passenger traffic. In 2022, nearly 3.5 million passengers traveled through the airport. Total passenger traffic included 3,459,803 passengers for 2022 compared to 3,210,247 in 2021. The...
myhorrynews.com
Search continues for missing boater in North Myrtle Beach
Crews are continue to search for missing boater near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach on Friday morning. One boater was rescued Thursday and another remains missing Friday morning, according to public safety officials. At 4:56 p.m., crews were dispatched to a watercraft in distress call at the north...
Myrtle Beach woman uses winnings from scratch-off lottery ticket she got as Christmas gift to win $150K Powerball prize
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman used the small winnings from a South Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off ticket she received as a Christmas gift to win a $150,000 Powerball prize, according to a news release. The woman, who was not named, cashed in her gift at a Refuel in Myrtle Beach and […]
wpde.com
Duck hunter, 23, missing after boating distress call off Little River coast
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The United States Coast Guard and several local agencies are working to find a young man who went missing after a boating distress call Thursday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded, along with the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, to assist in the search...
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
