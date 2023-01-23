Read full article on original website
Thursday, January 26, 2023
KDNK's Hattison Rensberry brings listeners Thursday’s news, including Habitat for Humanity's desire to build a modular home manufacturing facility in Rifle. Meanwhile, White River National Forest officials say a Hanging Lake Trail repair and redesign project needs public input, and Megan Tackett phones-in on her last day as editor-in-chief of the Aspen Daily News. Also, listeners take a calming trip to an annual balloon festival in Bluff, Utah, and Colorado is near the summit for green buildings nationally.
Badly Draughn Boy? Schools up and down the Roaring Fork and Colorado river valleys go into lockout after threats
Garfield County Communications staff initially alerted the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office that a man who allegedly made the threat was believed to be armed and in Old Snowmass. The Aspen School District, Roaring Fork Schools, and Garfield RE-2 District all went into secure lockout at 8:50 a.m. That's when...
27-year-old man dies during accident at Snowmass ski area
The cause of death of a man is under investigation after he was involved in a single-skier accident.Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne died while he was skiing at Snowmass ski area on Thursday, Pitkin County Coroner's Office confirmed in a press release.According to the coroner's office, Updegraff was hurt on the first jump at "Little Makuna Park" in the ski area during what is being reported as a a single skier versus snow accident. The coroner says the nature of what happened to Updegraff was accidental, but his cause of death remained under reveiw.
Construction company owner arrested after fatal trench collapse
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The owner of Vail construction company faces charges after an investigation that "deteriorating conditions" led to a deadly trench collapse at a site in November 2021, the Department of Labor (DOL) said. Peter Dillon, the owner of the now-defunct A4S LLC, turned himself into authorities in...
Colorado's 'most popular' Airbnb a cabin found 25 feet off the ground
Men's Journal recently published an article listing the 'most popular' Airbnbs in each state, based on which stays get 'wishlisted' the most on the service. Colorado's 'most wishlisted' spot is a great representation of the outdoorsy lifestyle that locals love. Located in the Carbondale area, an Airbnb dubbed 'Rocky Mountain...
Law enforcement in contact with Glenwood Springs man accused of shooting at police officers without attorney’s knowledge, defense argues
A defense attorney for the Glenwood Springs man accused of erratically firing a weapon at police officers and his roommates last summer argued his client is being interrogated without legal counsel by his side. Craig Robbins, at the time 44, allegedly shot his roommate — also his acting landlord —...
6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs
Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
