FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Point Pleasant Beach over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Jacob Edgecomb led Point Pleasant Beach with 18 points as it defeated Toms River South 72-56 in Toms River. Kevin Burns also tallied 17 points with John Coakley adding 11. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans posted 10 points apiece. Point Pleasant Beach (10-5) held a 41-30 lead at the half...
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Brown leads way as Lindenwold edges out Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Tajamir Brown totaled 22 points and five rebounds for Lindenwold in a 43-41 victory over Gateway in Lindenwold. Lindenwold (5-9) also received seven points from Nazier Bryant. Sean Simmons led Gateway (2-14) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Paulsboro over Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap
Jamile Gantt’s 16 points and seven rebounds lifted Paulsboro to a 49-37 victory over Haddon Township in Paulsboro. Ty Hodges added 12 points for Paulsboro (9-7), which used a 17-6 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. For Haddon Township (7-12), Josh Dockery led all scorers with...
Haddonfield’s Narducci, Bond top balanced attack to beat Haddon Heights - boys basketball
Sam Narducci and Ted Bond scored 14 points apiece for Haddonfield, which put together a 27-point second quarter to take charge against Haddon Heights in a 64-35 victory in Haddonfield. Matthew Morris and Patrick Ryan added 10 points apiece for Haddonfield (16-3), which used a 27-9 second quarter to establish...
Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
Wrestling: Another Paulsboro streak, rankings, playoff countdown for S.J. in Week 7
The Paulsboro High School wrestling team hasn’t lost a Colonial Conference match in 12 years. The streak of consecutive victories has reached 119, and when the Red Raiders travel to Haddonfield on Monday it will be a huge match with the Colonial Conference Liberty Division title on the line.
Girls basketball: Zagone posts 48-point double-double as Gateway tops Lindenwold
Angelina Zagone had an incredible game, posting a 48-point, 10-rebound double-double as Gateway defeated Lindenwold 62-37 in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (9-7) held a 31-22 lead at the half and went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to make the score 46-28. It closed the game out with a 16-9 run in the fourth.
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic
St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
Camden High Dominates Cherry Hill West, 102-33
CAMDEN, NJ — In what was perhaps their most lopsided game of the season, the Camden High Panthers defeated Cherry Hill West by a 69-point margin on Jan. 24 at home, with most of the starters resting on the bench by early in the third quarter. Top-ranked senior DJ Wagner led all scorers in the 102-33 victory with 26 points. Next up for the Panthers is an away game at 7 pm on Jan. 26 against Camden Catholic.
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Formerly Submerged Pier From 1800s Finally Free In Cape May
You're never far from a new discovery in Cape May County. From shipwrecks to the Cape May diamonds, Cape May always has something for you to check out if you're feeling adventurous. Get ready to add something else to the list of sights you should head out to see. The...
Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town
Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
Delicious Seafood Soups Available In Atlantic City & Cape May
We have traveled throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties in search of the best seafood soups. Our list is hard-earned, diverse, and sensational. We found what we believe are the very best versions of:. Crab Bisque. Lobster Bisque. Atlantic Seafood Chowder. Crawfish Chowder. Clam Chowder (both white and red) Seafood...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
We found It: The Best Braciole In Atlantic City, New Jersey
We went in search of the best braciole in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and (in our opinion), we have found it. It is a unique recipe that is 35 years in the making. We have selected our winner and a first runner-up. There are so many wonderful versions of this...
