CAMDEN, NJ — In what was perhaps their most lopsided game of the season, the Camden High Panthers defeated Cherry Hill West by a 69-point margin on Jan. 24 at home, with most of the starters resting on the bench by early in the third quarter. Top-ranked senior DJ Wagner led all scorers in the 102-33 victory with 26 points. Next up for the Panthers is an away game at 7 pm on Jan. 26 against Camden Catholic.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO