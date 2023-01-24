ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

Paulsboro over Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap

Jamile Gantt’s 16 points and seven rebounds lifted Paulsboro to a 49-37 victory over Haddon Township in Paulsboro. Ty Hodges added 12 points for Paulsboro (9-7), which used a 17-6 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. For Haddon Township (7-12), Josh Dockery led all scorers with...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic

St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments

Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Dominates Cherry Hill West, 102-33

CAMDEN, NJ — In what was perhaps their most lopsided game of the season, the Camden High Panthers defeated Cherry Hill West by a 69-point margin on Jan. 24 at home, with most of the starters resting on the bench by early in the third quarter. Top-ranked senior DJ Wagner led all scorers in the 102-33 victory with 26 points. Next up for the Panthers is an away game at 7 pm on Jan. 26 against Camden Catholic.  
CAMDEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
