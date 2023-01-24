Read full article on original website
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Mount Olive over Whippany Park - Boys basketball recap
Mysonne Nieves led the way for Mount Olive with 13 points as it defeated Whippany Park 69-49 in Flanders. Jalani Joseph and Jake Dickstein added 10 points each. Mount Olive held a 31-29 lead at the half, but outscored Whippany Park 38-20 in the second half with an 18-10 run in the third quarter and a 20-10 run in the fourth.
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Cliffside Park defeats Ridgefield in triple overtime - Boys basketball recap
Cliffside Park survived a second-half comeback by Ridgefield to a earn a 65-59 victory in triple overtime in Ridgefield. Ridgefield trailed 21-9 after one quarter, but chipped away at the deficit with an 11-5 second quarter and an 11-7 edge in the final quarter to force overtime at 40 apiece.
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Boys Basketball: North Arlington starts out hot, wins big over Wallington
North Arlington got off to a fast start and set itself up well for the rest of the game as it rolled past Wallington 59-34, in Wallington.
Pascack Valley over Passaic Tech - Boys basketball recap
Christian Vargas led all scorers with 19 points as Pascack Valley defeated Passaic Tech, 54-40, in Wayne. Jimmy Shead had 14 points and Trevor Kirkby added nine for Pascack Valley (12-4), which jumped out to a 23-8 first quarter lead it never relinquished. For Passaic Tech (11-7), Ayden Brown scored...
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
St. Joseph (Mont.) edges out Wayne Valley - Boys basketball recap
Donovan McKoy scored 20 points to lead St. Joseph (Mont.) as it defeated Wayne Valley 52-49 in Montvale. St. Joseph (13-5) trailed 31-24 at the half, but went on a 15-7 run in the third quarter to make the score 39-38. It outscored Wayne Valley 13-11 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
No. 8 Seton Hall Prep holds off St. Joseph (Met.) - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Maynard’s 20 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals lifted Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 70-60 victory over St. Joseph (Met.) at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium in West Orange. Jackson Bleecker added 20 points and six rebounds for Seton Hall...
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
Boys Basketball: Life Center extends win streak by defeating Solebury (PA)
Life Center picked up a 64-48 win over Solebury (PA), in New Hope, PA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap
Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
