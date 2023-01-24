Read full article on original website
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Brown leads way as Lindenwold edges out Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Tajamir Brown totaled 22 points and five rebounds for Lindenwold in a 43-41 victory over Gateway in Lindenwold. Lindenwold (5-9) also received seven points from Nazier Bryant. Sean Simmons led Gateway (2-14) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Woodbury takes down Gloucester - Boys basketball recap
JaBron Solomon scored 27 points to lead Woodbury to a 73-60 victory over Gloucester in Gloucester City. Julian Shorts posted 16 points for Woodbury (11-4), who jumped out to a 30-25 lead by halftime and outscored Gloucester 43-35 in the second half to expand its lead to double-digits. Gloucester (11-7)...
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Girls basketball: Zagone posts 48-point double-double as Gateway tops Lindenwold
Angelina Zagone had an incredible game, posting a 48-point, 10-rebound double-double as Gateway defeated Lindenwold 62-37 in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (9-7) held a 31-22 lead at the half and went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to make the score 46-28. It closed the game out with a 16-9 run in the fourth.
Point Pleasant Beach over Toms River South - Boys basketball recap
Jacob Edgecomb led Point Pleasant Beach with 18 points as it defeated Toms River South 72-56 in Toms River. Kevin Burns also tallied 17 points with John Coakley adding 11. Stephen Seaman and Kyle Kolans posted 10 points apiece. Point Pleasant Beach (10-5) held a 41-30 lead at the half...
Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap
Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap
Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Ice Hockey: Sykora powers Montclair Kimberley to key Kelly Division victory
The Kelly Division race just became a lot more interesting. With 10 days to go in the regular season, the top seed in the Kelly Cup playoffs is still up for grabs and Frisch, Cranford and Montclair Kimberley each have it within their grasp.
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Camden High Rises Above Camden Catholic, 86-50
CAMDEN, NJ — Fueled by a 32-point performance by DJ Wagner, the Camden High Panthers defeated Camden Catholic (13-3) to bring their record to 16-2. The Irish managed to hold a rare lead for a South Jersey team after the first period, but trailed the High at the half by eight points and never came close to catching up. Next up for the Panthers is this Saturday's much-anticipated game against Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, currently ranked number six in the nation, at St. Joseph's University.
Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament
The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
Camden Catholic hands last S.J. unbeaten wrestling team its first loss
And then there were none. The Camden Catholic High School wrestling team knocked off host No. 18 Seneca, 43-27, on Wednesday night, handing South Jersey’s last undefeated wrestling team a loss.
Wrestling: Another Paulsboro streak, rankings, playoff countdown for S.J. in Week 7
The Paulsboro High School wrestling team hasn’t lost a Colonial Conference match in 12 years. The streak of consecutive victories has reached 119, and when the Red Raiders travel to Haddonfield on Monday it will be a huge match with the Colonial Conference Liberty Division title on the line.
