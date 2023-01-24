CAMDEN, NJ — Fueled by a 32-point performance by DJ Wagner, the Camden High Panthers defeated Camden Catholic (13-3) to bring their record to 16-2. The Irish managed to hold a rare lead for a South Jersey team after the first period, but trailed the High at the half by eight points and never came close to catching up. Next up for the Panthers is this Saturday's much-anticipated game against Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, currently ranked number six in the nation, at St. Joseph's University.

