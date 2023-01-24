ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap

Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury takes down Gloucester - Boys basketball recap

JaBron Solomon scored 27 points to lead Woodbury to a 73-60 victory over Gloucester in Gloucester City. Julian Shorts posted 16 points for Woodbury (11-4), who jumped out to a 30-25 lead by halftime and outscored Gloucester 43-35 in the second half to expand its lead to double-digits. Gloucester (11-7)...
WOODBURY, NJ
NJ.com

St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap

Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford over Scotch Plains-Fanwood - Girls basketball recap

Sarah O’Donnell led Cranford with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as it defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 51-39 in Cranford. Cranford (8-9) held a 22-16 lead at the half and outscored Scotch Plains-Fanwood 29-23 in the second half. Sophia DeMarco also had 12 points with Kristina Lowe posting 10...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery over Phillipsburg - Boys basketball recap

Ethan Lin made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 23 points to lead Montgomery to a victory on the road over Phillipsburg, 63-48. Luke Smith tallied 19 points with five made 3-pointers while Josh Moore and Matt Levy chipped in eight points apiece for Montgomery (6-12), which trailed by three after one before swinging the momentum with an 18-14 second quarter.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Rises Above Camden Catholic, 86-50

CAMDEN, NJ — Fueled by a 32-point performance by DJ Wagner, the Camden High Panthers defeated Camden Catholic (13-3) to bring their record to 16-2. The Irish managed to hold a rare lead for a South Jersey team after the first period, but trailed the High at the half by eight points and never came close to catching up. Next up for the Panthers is this Saturday's much-anticipated game against Philadelphia's Imhotep Charter, currently ranked number six in the nation, at St. Joseph's University.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Finals results for 2023 Essex County Tournament

The second day of action at the Essex County Tournament is underway with Seton Hall Prep leading the team race and boasting 12 semifinalists. With Seton Hall Prep’s Carlo VanVolkenburgh as the only returning champ, that guarantees at least 13 out of the 14 weights will have a different champion from last year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

