29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Boys Basketball: Life Center extends win streak by defeating Solebury (PA)
Life Center picked up a 64-48 win over Solebury (PA), in New Hope, PA.
Early lead brings Morris Catholic over Hanover Park - Boys basketball recap
Jermaine James led with 22 points while Davide Rossini added 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as Morris Catholic won, 61-56, over Hanover Park in Denville. Morris Catholic (10-4) opened with a 22-15 run and led 37-28 at the half. Chris Smith paced Hanover Park (7-9) with 15 points and 11...
Jefferson surges in fourth quarter to edge Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap
Jason Eisele recorded 14 points while Jake Studnick added 11 and Luke Urbano, 10, as Jefferson rallied to win at home, 59-58, over Hackettstown. Jefferson (11-3) trailed 34-23 at the half but finished with a 25-8 run in the final frame to win. Darien Santos led all scorers with 25...
Which boys basketball teams are top contenders to win sectional titles in 2023?
The cutoff date for the state tournament is just a few weeks away, and now that we’re halfway through the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the top sectional title contenders around New Jersey. NJ Advance Media breaks each championship race, highlighting the top contenders...
Raritan remains unbeaten, downs Freehold Borough - Boys basketball recap
Jack O’Leary’s 15 points lifted Raritan to a 49-33 victory over Freehold Borough in Hazlet. Billy Tigar added 12 points for Raritan (16-0), which led by nine at halftime, then used a 14-4 third quarter surge to break the game open. Christian DiGiso paced Freehold Borough (5-12) with...
Boys Basketball: North Arlington starts out hot, wins big over Wallington
North Arlington got off to a fast start and set itself up well for the rest of the game as it rolled past Wallington 59-34, in Wallington.
Summers’ huge night leads Bound Brook past Somerville - boys basketball recap
Jordan Summers nearly pulled off a triple-double when he totaled 35 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists to lead Bound Brook to a 76-56 victory over Somerville in Bound Brook. Jeremiah Williams contributed 16 points and five rebounds for Bound Brook (14-1), while Jordan Robinson added 10 points and seven...
Onyeagocha, Green lead Hillside girls past Roselle - girls basketball recap
Precious Onyeagocha led the way with 25 points and seven rebounds when Hillside defeated Roselle 52-37 in Roselle. Raniyah Green turned in a huge all-around game in the victory with 16 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Hillside (8-6) used a 19-8 third quarter to extend a 19-18...
Brown leads way as Lindenwold edges out Gateway - Boys basketball recap
Tajamir Brown totaled 22 points and five rebounds for Lindenwold in a 43-41 victory over Gateway in Lindenwold. Lindenwold (5-9) also received seven points from Nazier Bryant. Sean Simmons led Gateway (2-14) with 11 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Haddonfield’s Narducci, Bond top balanced attack to beat Haddon Heights - boys basketball
Sam Narducci and Ted Bond scored 14 points apiece for Haddonfield, which put together a 27-point second quarter to take charge against Haddon Heights in a 64-35 victory in Haddonfield. Matthew Morris and Patrick Ryan added 10 points apiece for Haddonfield (16-3), which used a 27-9 second quarter to establish...
Girls basketball: Zagone posts 48-point double-double as Gateway tops Lindenwold
Angelina Zagone had an incredible game, posting a 48-point, 10-rebound double-double as Gateway defeated Lindenwold 62-37 in Woodbury Heights. Gateway (9-7) held a 31-22 lead at the half and went on a 15-6 run in the third quarter to make the score 46-28. It closed the game out with a 16-9 run in the fourth.
Bergen County Jamboree first round recap: Demarest, Elmwood Park, St. Mary among winners
Luke Gaccione’s 16 points, five assists and four rebounds lifted 10th-seeded St. Mary (Ruth.), to a 67-61 victory over 23rd-seeded Leonia in the first round of the 66th Oscar F. Thompson Memorial Bergen County Jamboree in Rutherford. Damir Stone added 15 points, six steals, five rebounds and five assists...
UNC commit leads No. 1 Roselle Catholic boys basketball to comeback win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
A lot outside noise built up in the last 24 hours after UNC commit Simeon Wilcher was snubbed and left off the roster for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Macie McCracken puts Wildwood over Penns Grove - Girls basketball recap
Macie McCracken sank five 3-pointers in her game-high 23 points and nine rebounds as Wildwood won, 58-44, over Penns Grove in Carneys Point. Sophia Wilber added 12 points, four boards, eight assists and six steals while Angela Wilber put in 10 points for Wildwood (9-5), which opened with a 21-8 run and never looked back.
Shore Conference Tournament preview, 2023: Seeds, pairings, team title contenders

Phillipsburg defeats North Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap
Monet Gonda tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lead Phillipsburg past North Hunterdon 48-43 in Annandale. Despite falling behind 23-23 at halftime, Phillipsburg (9-5) took control in the second half outscoring North Hunterdon 25-15 to come away with the win. Brooke Leonardi added 10 points for Phillipsburg. Emma Hall...
Girls basketball: Bergen County Invitational recaps for Jan. 26
NOTE: story will be updated with recaps throughout the night. Katie Reiner starred with 21 points to lead Becton a 40-39 victory over Lyndhurst in East Rutherford. After both teams were tied at the end of the first quarter, Lyndhurst (10-8) used a 14-5 run to take a nine-point lead at halftime. Becton (12-4) flipped the script in the third quarter, using a 19-6 run to take a four-point lead at the end of the period.
St. Rose defeats Ranney - Boys basketball recap
Gio Panzini scored 20 points as St. Rose defeated Ranney 67-53 in Tinton Falls. Jayden Hodge also had 14 points with Peter Mauro adding 11 and Evan Romano posting 10. St. Rose held a 32-25 lead at the half and extended its lead to 45-31 after a 13-6 run in the third quarter.
Wrestling: Complete previews for N.J.’s remaining county & conference tournaments
Essex County kicked off this week’s run of county and conference tournaments across N.J., beginning on Wednesday and then ending with Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, seeing six champions en route to the title on Thursday. This is the last bunch of them, and...
Paulsboro over Haddon Township - Boys basketball recap
Jamile Gantt’s 16 points and seven rebounds lifted Paulsboro to a 49-37 victory over Haddon Township in Paulsboro. Ty Hodges added 12 points for Paulsboro (9-7), which used a 17-6 second quarter to take an eight-point lead into halftime. For Haddon Township (7-12), Josh Dockery led all scorers with...
