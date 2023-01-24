Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-30 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Saturday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Sunday to 9 AM MST /10 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Franklin, Furnas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 19:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clay; Dawson; Fillmore; Franklin; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Howard; Kearney; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Polk; Sherman; Thayer; Valley; Webster; York WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall below zero in many areas overnight. The combination of cold temperatures and north winds of 10 to 20 mph will result in wind chill values as cold as 20 to 25 degrees below zero Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Schuldt
