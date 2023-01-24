Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics DetectivesRobert J HansenElk Grove, CA
A Dog That Lost Its Ears Receives New Knitted Ones and Finally Gets AdoptedThe Info HubSacramento, CA
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
KCRA.com
3 Sacramento-area restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat list for 2023
Some Sacramento-area restaurants and fast food made an appearance on Yelp’s Top 100 list for 2023. According to Yelp, the list is made using Yelpers’ submissions for their favorite dining spots that are also ranked by ratings, reviews and geographic representation. West Coast Taco Bar in Sacramento came...
KCRA.com
'Plate it, Sacramento!': Two Sacramento restaurant owners compete in a 45-minute seafood cook-off
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the third episode of "Plate it, Sacramento!" Janine Villalobos, owner of Midtown Spirits in Sacramento, and Aziz Bellarbi-Sala, owner of Brasserie Du Monde had a seafood cooking showdown with ingredients from Oto's Marketplace. Villalobos and Bellarbi-Sala were given 45 minutes to put together a three-course...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
KCRA.com
Sacramento's only alcohol-free bar The Teetotalist banks on Dry January being more than a trend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Some people decide to stop drinking for the month of January in a trend called "Dry January." There is also a growing movement called "sober curious," fueled by some members of Generation Z, younger adults in their 20s. Studies have found this group has no interest in drinking alcohol, due to the health benefits and saving money.
East Village Bookshop closing if family can't find buyout, business partner
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The East Village Bookstore at 3604 McKinley Blvd. in East Sacramento is at a crossroads, said owner Sabrina Nishijima Monday, and changes are coming in the next few months. She said the store is struggling to get enough foot traffic at its current location for the...
These cities near Sacramento were named the top places for retirement. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A study revealed which California cities are the best for retirement with multiple being near the Golden State’s capital. According to a study from GoBankingRates, Vacaville, 35 miles west of Sacramento, was named the most affordable California city for retirement. •Video Above: Acampo students return to school after flooding Rent for a one-bedroom […]
Maxim
One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover
We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28
Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
Binchoyaki chef Craig Takehara named semifinalist for James Beard Award
CALIFORNIA, USA — Craig Takehara, the chef and co-owner of Binchoyaki in Sacramento, is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award. He's in California's best chef category along with 19 other semifinalists. The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit celebrating the people behind America's food culture. According to the...
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area
(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
South Sacramento business owners clash over proposed marijuana dispensary
SACRAMENTO — A clash over cannabis is heating up as two small business owners battle it out in a south Sacramento neighborhood over a proposed new marijuana dispensary.Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation center that treats dozens of clients each day with drug addictions."They're coming here to what they feel like is a safe place to get treatment," said Vicky Magobet, the CEO of Diamond House Detox.The outpatient facility has been in business along Bruceville Road since last February, but now, they could be getting a new neighbor in the vacant storefront next door: a marijuana dispensary."I was very worried...
City of Rancho Cordova program helps saves dog’s life
(KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova woman is feeling extra thankful after the city of Rancho Cordova helped save a very important family member. She says that if it were not for the city’s help, her best friend might not be here today. At only two years old, Coco the Rottweiler has been through a lot. […]
valcomnews.com
Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past
The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
goldcountrymedia.com
Parks and Recreation Places in Placer
In Placer County, there are many ways residents can stay happy and healthy. Rocklin, Roseville, Loomis and Lincoln have many parks that residents can visit and offer recreational programs that help us stay healthy. Rocklin. The city of Rocklin has 37 parks and 200-plus acres of open space, according to...
KCRA.com
102 acres in south Sacramento remain unused. Here's what residents, city leaders want to do with it.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — City leaders met with residents in the south Sacramento area Wednesday night to talk about potential plans for a large area of empty land in the Meadowview area. The City of Sacramento bought 102 acres of land, near the Morrison Creek and Meadowview light rail stations,...
Silicon Valley
Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets
Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
Dorothea Puente house has QR code installed out front for curious visitors
SACRAMENTO — You may know it as The Boarding House Murders, the Puente killings, or the bodies that were dug up on F Street.Over the years, the story of one of Sacramento's most notorious serial killers — Dorothea Puente — who drugged her tenants, then buried them in her yard has only grown. Now it has a new addition adding to the intrigue.As the birds chirp and the cars whiz by, the home where a cold-blooded caretaker turned unexpected killer once lived sits quietly. There are messages finding humor in the horror, a mannequin resembling the woman behind it all...
