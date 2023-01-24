ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxim

One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
NAPA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Curry Up Now Elk Grove giving away 1000 burritos for grand opening January 28

Curry Up Now, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing Indian fast casual concept, will celebrate the grand opening of its new Elk Grove location in The Ridge Shopping Center on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. In place of a traditional ribbon-cutting, Curry Up Now will host a giant burrito cutting ceremony from 10:30-11 a.m. As part of the grand opening festivities, the first 1,000 customers will receive a free burrito or bowl! RSVP for the grand opening celebration via Facebook, https://fb.me/e/3S1TNSGc7.
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins in Sacramento area

(KTXL) — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season had begun in the Sacramento area, according to the Girl Scouts Heart of Central California. — Video Above: Residents at an Acampo mobile home park allowed after severe flooding The Girl Scouts announced that the cookie season runs from Jan. 13 through March 19. Starting on Feb. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

South Sacramento business owners clash over proposed marijuana dispensary

SACRAMENTO — A clash over cannabis is heating up as two small business owners battle it out in a south Sacramento neighborhood over a proposed new marijuana dispensary.Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation center that treats dozens of clients each day with drug addictions."They're coming here to what they feel like is a safe place to get treatment," said Vicky Magobet, the CEO of Diamond House Detox.The outpatient facility has been in business along Bruceville Road since last February, but now, they could be getting a new neighbor in the vacant storefront next door: a marijuana dispensary."I was very worried...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

City of Rancho Cordova program helps saves dog’s life

(KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova woman is feeling extra thankful after the city of Rancho Cordova helped save a very important family member. She says that if it were not for the city’s help, her best friend might not be here today. At only two years old, Coco the Rottweiler has been through a lot. […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
valcomnews.com

Lukenbill to speak about Sacramento’s storied past

The Sacramento Historical Society, on Jan. 24, will present a historical speech by its vice president, Gregg Lukenbill. Titled, “Island in the Streams,” the speech, Lukenbill noted, will highlight many of Sacramento’s local, state, national and international historical events. The program, which will be held at Columbus Hall, 5961 Newman Court in Sacramento, will begin at 6:30 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA

As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Parks and Recreation Places in Placer

In Placer County, there are many ways residents can stay happy and healthy. Rocklin, Roseville, Loomis and Lincoln have many parks that residents can visit and offer recreational programs that help us stay healthy. Rocklin. The city of Rocklin has 37 parks and 200-plus acres of open space, according to...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Eight new shops open at Vacaville Premium Outlets

Vacaville may not have an indoor mall, but when it comes to shopping for major brand clothing, they do not have to go very far. For the last several decades, the Vacaville Premium Outlets have provided an outdoor mall experience with several stores to shop for clothes and novelties, places to eat and even a play area for little ones to get their energy out while Mom and Dad peruse the shops.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dorothea Puente house has QR code installed out front for curious visitors

SACRAMENTO — You may know it as The Boarding House Murders, the Puente killings, or the bodies that were dug up on F Street.Over the years, the story of one of Sacramento's most notorious serial killers — Dorothea Puente — who drugged her tenants, then buried them in her yard has only grown. Now it has a new addition adding to the intrigue.As the birds chirp and the cars whiz by, the home where a cold-blooded caretaker turned unexpected killer once lived sits quietly. There are messages finding humor in the horror, a mannequin resembling the woman behind it all...
SACRAMENTO, CA
