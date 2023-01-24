SACRAMENTO — A clash over cannabis is heating up as two small business owners battle it out in a south Sacramento neighborhood over a proposed new marijuana dispensary.Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation center that treats dozens of clients each day with drug addictions."They're coming here to what they feel like is a safe place to get treatment," said Vicky Magobet, the CEO of Diamond House Detox.The outpatient facility has been in business along Bruceville Road since last February, but now, they could be getting a new neighbor in the vacant storefront next door: a marijuana dispensary."I was very worried...

