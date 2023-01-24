ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October

By Maddie Biertempfel
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xj6AP_0kOtHo7F00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles.

EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor Andrew Sorrell said.

ALDOT Spokesman Tony Harris says there are about 115 vehicles in the pool– a number that’s declined in recent years due to less demand from agencies during the pandemic.

It’s unclear how much exactly the state spends on the vehicles, but new State Auditor Andrew Sorrell says it’s probably too much.

“While I don’t know the exact dollar amount of the money being wasted, I can assure you that it’s enough money that the governor wanted to do something about it,” Sorrell said.

READ NEXT: The latest Alabama headlines from WKRG.com

But those vehicles are a small portion of the 9,500 the state owns for its roughly 30,000 employees.

That’s why the executive order requires agencies get rid of unnecessary vehicles and create policies establishing the proper use of the vehicles they do keep.

It also requires those agencies to start reporting to the Governor’s Office annually on how it uses and assigns state vehicles.

Sorrell commends the Governor’s action but wants to take investigating government waste a step further within his own role as auditor.

“What I’m going to be asking the legislature to do is consider expanding our duties and responsibilities,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell says his office doesn’t have much power beyond property audits — leaving things like the cost of state vehicles or cellphones for example, largely unchecked.

“While I want to maintain efficiency and keep a lean staff, I think we need to expand the office, because the idea behind the auditor’s office is it should pay for itself. You should be finding people who are embezzling money from the taxpayers,” Sorrell said.

Sorrell says he expects to see a bill to expand his office’s powers this session.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Related
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

Alabama gets approval to spend $192 million to expand broadband access

Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Gov. Kay Ivey orders state agencies to respond to requests for public records

Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order today that she said would improve access to public records maintained by state agencies. For years, Alabama’s law requiring access to public records has come under fire for weakness that allows agencies to stall and essentially ignore requests for documents that should be available to the public. A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion

Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama residents continue to cross state lines to purchase lottery tickets

The Powerball jackpot numbers will be announced Thursday, and with $526 million up for grabs, Alabama residents are still crossing state lines for their chance at winning. For some, this is frustrating. Janie, a Huntsville resident who wished only to give her first name, said she had to drive 30 minutes to buy her tickets in Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Federal sentencing delayed in Mississippi welfare fraud case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge signed an order Friday to indefinitely delay sentencing of a former Mississippi welfare director in a case about misspending money that was intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. John Davis pleaded guilty to federal and state charges in September and agreed to testify against […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
wvtm13.com

ADEM: "Unauthorized" dumping at landfill for years

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — The burning St. Clair County landfill has a decade-long relationship with Alabama Department of Environmental Management inspectors. Starting with a complaint of unauthorized dumping at the 13-acre site on Jan. 9, 2013, state regulators have visited the property just outside Moody about once a year. Seven...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Federal money driving Jackson water bill, DOJ appointee says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A bill before the Mississippi Legislature that would transfer the capital city’s troubled water system to a new regional entity could be motivated by a desire by state officials to access a large pot of federal dollars earmarked for the city, Jackson’s federally appointed water operator said Wednesday. The legislation advancing in the state […]
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama

Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy