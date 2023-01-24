ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

17-18-22-29-33

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

