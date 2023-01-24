Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Strong 2nd half propel No. 7 Notre Dame past Florida State
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame used a domainant 3rd quarter to race past No 24 Florida State Thursday night, on it's way to a 70-47 win. Playing in its first game without Dara Mabrey, who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday, Notre Dame's offense struggled early, scoring just 7-points in the first quarter.
22 WSBT
Moving On after Mabrey
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame lost point guard Dara Mabrey for the rest of the season, when the senior captain suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's win over Virginia. Mabrey has started all 71 games since transferring to Notre Dame, so her impact cannot be understated. How do the...
22 WSBT
Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame part of Idea Week
Country music fans get your phones and credit cards ready. Walker Hayes tickets went on sale at Notre Dame at 10 a.m. on Friday!. He's performing at the Purcell Pavilion on April 15th as part of Idea Week. Hayes is best known for his song "Fancy Like." You can buy...
22 WSBT
Big changes considered for South Bend's Four Winds Field
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — A $100 million bill being considered by Indiana’s Legislature could give $50 million for baseball field upgrades and $50 million for South Bend Venue Parks and Arts. Preliminary blueprints of potential changes to Four Winds show a second deck, female locker rooms and...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka High School wrestling team recognized for Championship win
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — The Mishawaka High School wrestling team has been recognized for winning the State Championships. Before Tuesday’s Fairfield-Mishawaka boys basketball game, the county council celebrated the accomplishment. Head Coach Steve Sandefer says his students realized they could go all the way, but only if they...
22 WSBT
Gov. Whitmer announces plan for universal Pre-K, local superintendents react
A proposal for free pre-K for kids in Michigan. Governor Whitmer addressed this in her State of the State speech last evening. This plan would create a unique opportunity in Michigan. If approved, Michigan would join several other states that already have universal pre-K. Superintendents in our area sound like...
22 WSBT
Lake effect snow arrives in southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — Yesterday was area-wide snow. Today, the focus is southwest Michigan, where we have been keeping a close eye on lake effect snow. This time of the year here in Southwest Michigan, people either love the snow or do not care for it too much.
22 WSBT
South Bend Schools adds two electric buses to fleet
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Two electric school buses are being added to the South Bend Community School Corporation bus fleet. The purchase of the two all-electric school buses was made possible through grants written by Drive Clean Indiana. South Bend Schools' superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings said they are...
22 WSBT
South Bend's Diversity and Inclusion officer to resign
The city of South Bend's Diversity and Inclusion officer is resigning after 3 years on the job. According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, Michael Patton is stepping down. He declined to comment on the reason for his resignation, or to say if it was related to...
22 WSBT
Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
22 WSBT
Michiana residents prepare for lake effect snow
Snowplow crews were out around the clock today. But they are not getting a break just yet. They are going to be needed for the lake effect snow moving in our area. Crews are doing their part and Indiana State Police say it is up to you to do your part in staying safe.
22 WSBT
South Bend man sentenced for 2019 murder
South Bend. Ind. — A South Bend man was sentenced for a 2019 murder. Jamie Garner was sentenced to 55 year in prison. Garner entered a plea deal in December admitting to killing Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn, north of Roseland. Garner killed Vanhorn in the early...
22 WSBT
Man charged in connection to November shooting
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting from November of 2022. Police responded to a shooting on November 19th at around 1:20 a.m. When police arrived they found a vehicle crashed onto the front yard of a home in the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.
22 WSBT
RV workers losing patience over work hiatus, unemployment
Elkhart County, IN — Some RV companies are in the midst of a work hiatus, and employees are losing patience. One employee aired his grievances with the lack of communication he's received. He says they’re not getting unemployment money they’re entitled to. More than 9 weeks is...
22 WSBT
NIPSCO presents Mishawaka with check for energy savings
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — NIPSCO presented Mishawaka with a 24-thousand-dollar check for its energy savings. It was based on the first year of operation of the new city hall and Iron Works Plaza. The money represents the city's gas savings for the energy efficient equipment that was installed. Contractors...
22 WSBT
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential for heavy lake effect Thursday
Wednesday has been a snowy day. A winter storm has dumped several inches of snow across Michiana. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, much of the area has seen 2” to 5” of snow. The system snow will taper off from west to east across the Wednesday evening. Lake effect snow showers will start to develop Wednesday night and continue through much of the day on Thursday. A dominate lake effect snow band will dump another 3” to 6” of snow across parts of Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co., IN and Berrien and Cass Co., MI.
22 WSBT
Elkhart Police investigating two separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Elkhart Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Police were called out to the first shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Holiday View Drive. When they arrived, officers found a home that had been...
22 WSBT
South Bend man arrested for warrants and new drug charges
A wanted South Bend man was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Indiana State Police Tuesday. James Allen, 32 of South Bend, was located at 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Medora Street in South Bend and was taken into custody with a loaded handgun in his pants.
22 WSBT
M-139 in Berrien County reopens after deadly crash
Two people were killed in a crash in Berrien Township on Tuesday night. The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. In the Michigan State Police preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle was travelling south when he lost control and ran off the road striking a tree head on. The driver and passenger were both wearing seatbelts. Police say it is unknown if alcohol/drugs are a factor in the crash.
22 WSBT
Showland Theater in Plymouth for sale
Plymouth, IN — If you’ve got 2-and-a-half-Million dollars, you could own the Showland Theater in Plymouth. The 7-screen theater on Oak Road is up for sale. Realtor Jim Masterson says it's nearly 27-thousand square feet. It sits on 10-acres of land zoned for commercial business. Showland was built...
