FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jimmy Kimmel takes trip down memory lane to celebrate 20th anniversary of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
HOLLYWOOD -- On Jan. 26, 2003, the world saw the debut of "Jimmy Kimmel Live." This week, the show will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special broadcast in prime time. There was a party recently to celebrate Kimmel's big milestone and he admitted he's surprised at his late-night longevity.
ABC7 Los Angeles
ABC icon Barbara Walters memorialized in a comic book
LOS ANGELES -- The life of iconic journalist Barbara Walters is being memorialized in a comic book. "Tribute: Barbara Walters," by TidalWave Comics will be released Thursday. Walters had worked with the publishers on a previous project. Publisher Darren G. Davis said, "She gave us her insight and exclusive info which we have used in this issue as well. She was amazing and inspiring to work with."
ABC7 Los Angeles
Paris Hilton announces birth of 1st child
The 41-year-old entrepreneur and her husband Carter Reum, also 41, recently welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, "Good Morning America" has confirmed. Taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, Hilton shared an adorable close-up of the baby holding her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words," she...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Hulu's new comedy series 'Extraordinary' brings humor and heart
LOS ANGELES -- Imagine living in a world where everyone gets a super power when they turn 18, except for you! That's what's happening to Jen in the new Hulu series, "Extraordinary." Jen, played by Máiréad Tyers, is stuck in a dead-end job and would love to shake up her...
ABC7 Los Angeles
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' season 2 now streaming on Disney+
NEW YORK -- For some who came of age after the year 2000, "The Proud Family" remains a touchstone. As so many of you saw yourselves in the animated tale of one very boisterous family. A reboot on Disney+ called "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" did well enough to warrant a second season that has now begun streaming.
