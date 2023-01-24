ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio band recreates Beatles' rooftop Get Back concert

Long before Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary, a San Antonio band, the Blue Note Ringos, was already doing a deep dive into the Beatles catalogue. Bass player Gilbert Garcia, a columnist at the San Antonio Express-News, said they don’t dress up as Beatles; they just play Beatles songs.
Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia announces resolution for Tenant Bill of Rights

City council members, housing advocates, and local tenants announced a city council resolution (CCR) on Tuesday that would enshrine a San Antonio Tenant Bill of Rights into municipal law. The resolution is expected to reaffirm existing code enforcement and housing policies while also prioritizing low-income and non-English-speaking tenants. Sylvia Flores,...
