Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
VIDEO: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Girls’ Soccer
Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Girls’ Soccer: Cabrillo and Jordan Settle For 1-1 Draw in 710 Rivalry Match
Two Moore League rivals went back and forth on...
Report: Nation's No. 1 football recruit to visit USC this weekend
Coming off of a week where he was very complimentary of the Trojans' football program, Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback Dylan Raiola will visit USC this weekend
USC football: Which 2024 5-star prospects do the Trojans have a legitimate chance to land?
Lincoln Riley and USC signed three 5-star prospects in the 2023 class
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Jordan, Boys’ Basketball
The562's coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Left Wanting In Draw
The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Cabrillo, Girls’ Soccer
The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
Boys’ Soccer: Martin Robles Ruiz Helps Cabrillo Take Over First Place
The562's coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The562's coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Cabrillo took over the top spot in...
Boys’ Basketball: Jordan Beats Long Beach Poly, Clinches Share of League Title
The562's coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.
Girls’ Soccer: Millikan All But Clinches Moore League Title
The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Soccer
The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School Football Coach Dejuan Shamburger Resigns
Dejuan Shamburger, who over the past three seasons led the Pasadena High School Bulldogs to become one of the top teams in the San Gabriel Valley, has told school officials he will be resigning, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Breaking the story for SGV Tribune, Fred Robledo wrote...
Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades
Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
foxla.com
Yelp ranks this LA restaurant 1st in its 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list
LOS ANGELES - California is no stranger to delicious foods from all different cultures. That's probably why it comes to no surprise that the Golden State dominated Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list. "From food trucks and sandwich shops to fine dining establishments, the Top 100 list...
4.2 Earthquake, Multiple Aftershocks Rattle Los Angeles Area
4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, multiple aftershocks shake Los Angeles area early Wednesday
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck near Malibu in the Los Angeles area early Wednesday morning.
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
The 562
Long Beach, CA
Comments / 0