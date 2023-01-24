ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

VIDEO: Jordan vs. Cabrillo, Girls’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Jordan, Boys’ Basketball

The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Boys’ Soccer: Long Beach Poly, Millikan Left Wanting In Draw

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Cabrillo, Girls’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club.. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Girls’ Soccer: Millikan All But Clinches Moore League Title

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Long Beach Poly, Girls’ Soccer

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown...
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena High School Football Coach Dejuan Shamburger Resigns

Dejuan Shamburger, who over the past three seasons led the Pasadena High School Bulldogs to become one of the top teams in the San Gabriel Valley, has told school officials he will be resigning, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Breaking the story for SGV Tribune, Fred Robledo wrote...
PASADENA, CA
Deadline

Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades

Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka

Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy