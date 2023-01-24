ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OC to reintroduce respiratory therapist program

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Is7yz_0kOtGSy200

By next fall or early spring, Odessa College should see the return of the respiratory therapy program, the board of trustees heard Monday.

During Monday’s meeting, Vice President for Instruction Dr. Tramaine Anderson said the need for respiratory therapists was highlighted by COVID 19.

“It’s probably … healthcare’s best secret,” Anderson said.

Dean of the College of Health Sciences Allisa Cornelius said there is an academic and community need.

Cornelius said there are two local programs that graduate less than 20 respiratory therapists a year combined.

The next closest programs are in Amarillo and El Paso Community College.

Area hospitals report a need for respiratory therapists in every facility. Cornelius said Odessa Regional Medical Center reports 21 percent of its openings are for respiratory therapist and Medical Center Hospital has 21 positions posted.

It’s considered a key occupation by the Texas Association of Community Colleges and it is 11th among the fastest growing jobs, the presentation detailed.

Texas has 1,019 respiratory therapy openings annually and the mean annual salary is $65,196.

In the Permian Basin-West Texas region, Cornelius said there are 20 openings annually with a mean salary of $69,618.

Cornelius said they would need a full time program director and a director of clinical education. They would also have to bring in a medical director and adjunct support.

The total yearly revenue would be $234,463 based on 20 students and total yearly expenses would be $189,245 for a net profit of $45,218, the presentation shows.

Cornelius said the best would be an 18-month program with 20 students.

The next steps are certification from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board; posting the director’s position and hiring for it; SACS-COC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) program application; CoARC (Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care) application for accreditation; a letter of intent; provisional approval; and preparing to start the program in fall 2024 or spring 2025.

In other business:

>> Trustees approved board policy update 44 which includes personnel and grade policy changes.

>> The board approved an election order for trustees who are up for election May 6. They include Bruce Shearer, Place 1; Dr. Tara Deaver, vice chair, Place 8; and Hortencia del Bosque, Place 2.

Filing runs through Feb. 17 and you can file at the Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner’s office, 201 W. University Blvd.

>> Heard that college has signed a 10-year lease with Oncor to support the Electrical Lineman program. The program is located at 2164 West Interstate Highway 20.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Midland College’s search for President is underway

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland College Board of Trustees announced on Tuesday, that they have begun the search to identify the next President of Midland College. Steve Kiser, the Board of Trustees chair, says that the Board is committed to conducting an equitable, inclusive, and transparent national search that will attract a strong and diverse pool of candidates from throughout Texas and the nation.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

CJ Kelly Park reopened to the public

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of Thursday at 5:40 p.m., CJ Kelly Park is reopened to the public. A city spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CJ Kelly Park will be closed on January 26,2023 to the public due to an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

CJ Kelly Park re-opens to community

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- CJ Kelly Park has been re-opened to the community. The City of Midland announced that CJ Kelly Park, including the area around the pond, will be closed to the public Thursday, January 26, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers. […]
MIDLAND, TX
B93

McJack General Store Opens In Odessa

When was the last time you heard of a general store opening anywhere but a small vacation town? When I think of a general store I think about either an old west town or a small vacation place like Cloudcroft, New Mexico. General stores aren't something you think of very often but when one opens, it's always really cool.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Places For Good Tamales In Midland-Odessa!

It's tamale season! Well if you ask me every season is tamale season. I never need an excuse to enjoy a couple dozen tamales and that is exactly why when anyone mentions the word tamale, I will go straight to my favorite place and grab some. One food I never tire of? Tamales without a doubt.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Pease Elementary student and crossing guard hit by car

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to a Facebook post made by Micah Arrott, Principal of Pease Elementary in Odessa, Wednesday morning during drop off a student and Crossing Guard were hit by a car at the crosswalk on 22nd Street in front of the school. According to Arrott both the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Traffic Alert: Faudree Road construction

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With the ongoing construction of Faudree Road, traffic patterns have also changed on the 191 frontage roads approaching Faudree Road. The temporary lane assignments during construction will be the inside lane is a left turn lane while the outside lane is for traffic moving straight thru the intersection. The lane assignments apply to both the eastbound and westbound frontage roads.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Power outages in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

5-year-old Midland boy battles brain tumor

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland family's life has been turned upside down after their 5-year-old son was treated for a brain tumor less than a month ago. Jacob Ringenbach is a normal five year old boy, he loves Nerf guns, his brother and sister, Jiu-Jitsu and riding his bike.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron Park reopens following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced Wednesday that Wadley-Barron Park has reopened to the pubic following an investigation that closed the park, including the walking trails, since mid-January.  It is unclear what, if any, evidence was recovered amid a search of the duck pond.  On January 17, the Midland Police Department said several […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD asks for public’s help finding missing person

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report. Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677. He was wearing a blue and silver...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County approves traffic changes

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car thefts in Odessa leaving residents furious and unsafe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Car burglaries are becoming all too common for people living in the Odessa area. The Odessa Police Department said, it happens in bursts, but is always a constant problem. Furious and fed up is how some victims described their emotions. Some said this is not the first time this month that […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
6K+
Followers
386
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy