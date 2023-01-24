OC to reintroduce respiratory therapist program

By next fall or early spring, Odessa College should see the return of the respiratory therapy program, the board of trustees heard Monday.

During Monday’s meeting, Vice President for Instruction Dr. Tramaine Anderson said the need for respiratory therapists was highlighted by COVID 19.

“It’s probably … healthcare’s best secret,” Anderson said.

Dean of the College of Health Sciences Allisa Cornelius said there is an academic and community need.

Cornelius said there are two local programs that graduate less than 20 respiratory therapists a year combined.

The next closest programs are in Amarillo and El Paso Community College.

Area hospitals report a need for respiratory therapists in every facility. Cornelius said Odessa Regional Medical Center reports 21 percent of its openings are for respiratory therapist and Medical Center Hospital has 21 positions posted.

It’s considered a key occupation by the Texas Association of Community Colleges and it is 11th among the fastest growing jobs, the presentation detailed.

Texas has 1,019 respiratory therapy openings annually and the mean annual salary is $65,196.

In the Permian Basin-West Texas region, Cornelius said there are 20 openings annually with a mean salary of $69,618.

Cornelius said they would need a full time program director and a director of clinical education. They would also have to bring in a medical director and adjunct support.

The total yearly revenue would be $234,463 based on 20 students and total yearly expenses would be $189,245 for a net profit of $45,218, the presentation shows.

Cornelius said the best would be an 18-month program with 20 students.

The next steps are certification from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board; posting the director’s position and hiring for it; SACS-COC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) program application; CoARC (Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care) application for accreditation; a letter of intent; provisional approval; and preparing to start the program in fall 2024 or spring 2025.

In other business:

>> Trustees approved board policy update 44 which includes personnel and grade policy changes.

>> The board approved an election order for trustees who are up for election May 6. They include Bruce Shearer, Place 1; Dr. Tara Deaver, vice chair, Place 8; and Hortencia del Bosque, Place 2.

Filing runs through Feb. 17 and you can file at the Vice President of Administrative Services Ken Zartner’s office, 201 W. University Blvd.

>> Heard that college has signed a 10-year lease with Oncor to support the Electrical Lineman program. The program is located at 2164 West Interstate Highway 20.