Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Frantically Searching For Missing Son Who Traveled To Detroit For PerformanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Young NFL Star DiesOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
In Detroit, a 5-year-old kid shoots and kills himself using an unattended gun; his uncle is accused.San HeraldDetroit, MI
Related
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit
Range USA, the world’s largest operator of indoor gun ranges, today announced the opening of a new location in Southgate. It’s the 4th Range USA store to open in Michigan, and […] The post Range USA Opens Indoor Gun Range in Southgate, 4th in Metro Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
HometownLife.com
South Lake Drive in Novi to close this spring for Lakeshore Park tunnel replacement
More improvements are coming to one of Novi's parks along the shores of Walled Lake. The pedestrian tunnel that connects the beach to the parking lot at Lakeshore Park will be replaced this spring. That work is expected to begin in March and run through the end of May, with city officials hoping it wraps before swimmers begin descending on the beach Memorial Day weekend.
DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Algonac Resident Wins 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor in Fair Lane Sweepstakes, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
whmi.com
Longtime Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Retires
A longtime business in the City of Howell changed hands this week and the man who built it said it’s been a pleasure serving the community. Howell Soft Cloth Car Wash Owner Tom O’Connell has retired and sold the business to JAX Kar Wash. He’s a young 82 and has owned a number of car washes over the years but bought the Howell location around 1980. O’Connell noted that they’ve done the “we pump it for you at self-serve prices” from day one and customers have always appreciated it.
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
wemu.org
Closing dams in Ypsi Township could create thriving nature "oasis"
A pair of dams in Ypsilanti Township could be removed in the coming years. The only thing left to find is a way to pay for it. When the Tyler Road dam and the Beyer dam were built, World War II was just underway. More than seven decades later, the dams located on the west side of the Willow Run airport are well past their prime.
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
candgnews.com
Utica’s new art piece to reflect part of city’s history
UTICA — The city of Utica has purchased a new art piece to decorate the downtown. Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino recently was part of the Leadership Macomb Public Art Panel when he discovered a piece that related to Utica. “I was invited by Phil Gilchrist, the Executive Director of...
HometownLife.com
Northville farmers market project moves forward with due diligence research
After entering into a purchase agreement in December, Northville officials have now begun investigating whether the former McDonald Ford site will make the best option to relocate the Northville farmers market. The process began in December 2022 after the city council authorized the potential purchase of the property off Seven...
fox2detroit.com
Storm cleanup continues from winter blast; 6,300 without power
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Metro Detroit spent Wednesday night digging out after five to seven inches of snow from today's storm. Right now, 6,300 DTE Energy customers are left in the dark, while Michigan State Police reported about 20 to 25 crashes on freeways in southeast Michigan today. "Well the...
New Meijer Grocery stores now open in Lake Orion, Macomb
Shoppers in Lake Orion and Macomb on Thursday were the first to experience Meijer's newest store concept. The Grand Rapids-based retailer known for its supercenters, on Thursday opened two new smaller format grocery stores. These new concept stores, called Meijer Grocery, are aimed at convenience in metro Detroit. “As a...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Comments / 0