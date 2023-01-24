Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
High water users beware: New fine for using too much water
Las Vegas (KSNV) — About one of every 10 valley residents may be opening a higher water bill this month. The Las Vegas Valley Water District has begun fining users for using too much water. The usage limits depend on the season; it is currently 14,000 gallons per single-family...
news3lv.com
North Las Vegas cannabis cultivator suspended for untracked products
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's cannabis regulators have suspended the license for a North Las Vegas-based cultivator after finding untracked products in its facility. The state Cannabis Compliance Board said in a news release the discovery at Helping Hands Wellness Center presented "a threat to public health and safety."
news3lv.com
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
news3lv.com
Breaking Down the Law: Nevada Shield Law
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Attorneys for the Las Vegas Review-Journal have recently argued in court that Metro should be sanctioned for their review of the contents of slain reporter Jeff german’s phone, computers, and external hard drives. This comes after months of litigation by the Review-Journal to prevent...
news3lv.com
One-stop shop primary care clinic looks to fill need in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The need for primary care doctors is growing across Southern Nevada, and Village Medical is working to fill this gap. The medical group held a grand opening for a unique clinic in Henderson that shares walls with Walgreens and offers same-day appointments. It’s a one-stop...
news3lv.com
Teacher of the Month: Meet Angie Weigel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're kicking off the first News 3 Teacher of the Month of 2023 with a trip to Roger Bryon Elementary School in the Spring Valley community. This teacher is a superhero in her own right. Angie Weigel was described as a Buzz Lightyear, "going to...
news3lv.com
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
