coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Educational Foundation Awarded $75,000
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) received a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation in support of Families in Transition (FIT), a Pasadena Unified School District’s program that provides critical services for the most vulnerable students and families in the school district. By News Desk.
knock-la.com
Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused
Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
Volunteers sought for distributing food and clothing to homeless in Los Angeles on Thursdays
The Love My Neighbor Foundation seeks volunteers to participate in the distribution of food and clothing to homeless people in Los Angeles on Thursdays from noon to 2:30 in the afternoon. The volunteer work will take place outdoors at 620 East 7th Street.
publicceo.com
City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing
“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
foxla.com
USPS hiring thousands across California: Here are the job fairs in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Looking for a job and live in the Los Angeles area?. The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to hire 2,400 new employees statewide during job fairs being held Thursday at 77 post offices across the state. There will be 11 job fairs happening from 10...
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
Los Angeles County extends eviction moratorium, approves relief fund for landlords
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended by two months its tenant protections against eviction for those impacted by COVID-19, while also establishing a $45 million relief fund for landlords.
yovenice.com
St. Joseph Center President & Ceo to Leave Agency to Become CEO of LAHSA
25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, a 15-year veteran of St. Joseph Center, is set to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on February 5th, 2023. As part of her new role, she will first lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative, then transition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
L.A. Council votes to add more tenant protections to South L.A. zoning plan
The City Council voted to add more tenant protections Wednesday to the South Los Angeles Community Plan Implementation Overlay Ordinance, which covers several blocks near USC.
easyreadernews.com
Sportfishing Pier to be taken down
The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
coloradoboulevard.net
Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel
Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
citywatchla.com
Recalling Kevin De Leon - Turns Out There’s A Nasty Surprise In The Fine Print
THE EASTSIDER - I was all excited at the prospect of recalling Kevin De Leon in CD 14 ASAP, until Hans Johnson of the EAPD (East Area Progressive Democrats) clued me in to a requirement I never heard of. In the fine print of course. Logic says that if enough...
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
foxla.com
California Dept. of Justice investigating fatal LASD shooting in Altadena
LOS ANGELES - The California Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it's investigating the death of a man at the hands of a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Altadena area of Los Angeles over the weekend. The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El...
Laist.com
In Last-Minute Vote, LA County Leaders Approve Two-Month Extension Of COVID Renter Protections
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. IN...
Pasadena Man Charged with Machine Gun Possession
A Pasadena man who allegedly sympathizes with an anti-government extremist movement has been charged in a federal criminal complaint alleging that he brandished a loaded ghost gun near a South Los Angeles high school late last year.
Massive fire erupts at Westlake apartment building
Firefighters are engaged with a massive fire at a two-story apartment building in Westlake.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Pays $20K Reward to Informant Who Helped Solve Altadena Crest Homicide
Funds will be distributed as case reaches 10th anniversary!. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today approved a $20,000 reward for an individual whose information and assistance led to the successful apprehension and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Marcus Nieto. Nieto was last seen alive...
