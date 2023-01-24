ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Educational Foundation Awarded $75,000

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF) received a $75,000 grant from the S. Mark Taper Foundation in support of Families in Transition (FIT), a Pasadena Unified School District’s program that provides critical services for the most vulnerable students and families in the school district. By News Desk.
PASADENA, CA
knock-la.com

Culver City Set to Ban Being Unhoused

Culver City Council — which has a newly elected conservative majority, buttressed by Mayor Albert Vera and Councilmembers Gorӓn Eriksson and Dan O’Brien — declared a State of Emergency on homelessness earlier this month, which earned the support of LA Mayor Karen Bass. Last night, the...
CULVER CITY, CA
publicceo.com

City of Long Beach awards $6.1 million in funding to two developers for new affordable rental housing

“This funding and key action reflects our sense of urgency to enhance the city’s housing stock and support working families who are most in need,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “We thank The LBCIC and these development partners who, together, are helping ensure Long Beach has safe, quality affordable housing that meets the needs of our community.”
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yovenice.com

St. Joseph Center President & Ceo to Leave Agency to Become CEO of LAHSA

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Dr. Va Lecia Adams Kellum, a 15-year veteran of St. Joseph Center, is set to join the administration of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on February 5th, 2023. As part of her new role, she will first lead the Mayor’s Inside Safe initiative, then transition to serving as Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Sportfishing Pier to be taken down

The Redondo Beach Sportfishing Pier is set to be demolished. City council representatives Jan. 17 approved a transfer of $1,163,000 in the Tidelands fund for the project, to go out for an emergency permit from the Coastal Commission. Wave action from the recent storms further damaged the 1960s-era structure, leading...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Lunar New Year Celebrations Continue in Alhambra and San Gabriel

Celebrations of the Lunar New Year will go on as scheduled in most San Gabriel Valley cities. Alhambra released a statement which said that Sheriff Luna has confirmed that the tragic events of Saturday night were not related to the Lunar new year festival, and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. He added that additional resources from the Alhambra Police department would be on hand to reassure those participating in the celebrations.
ALHAMBRA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Takes Reins in Rancho Neighborhood

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council held the first of its “Council in Your Neighborhood” meetings, in the Rancho Equestrian Neighborhood Wednesday, discussing matters of importance to the historic horse-friendly area that stretches from Glendale to Burbank along Riverside Drive and the Los Angeles River.
GLENDALE, CA

