Group less than 1,000 signatures away from sending in petition

By Jacob Thompson
 3 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Less than 1,000 signatures are needed on the petition to remove Austintown Trustee Steve Kent .

Brenda Rider, who created the petition, says the group isn’t on a timeline.

In total, the group needs 2,920 signatures from Austintown residents before the petition goes to the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Kent is charged with sexual assault and battery involving two minors while serving as a Poland schools resource officer. He has pleaded not guilty.

Rider says she will be at the township building to collect signatures on Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. until dark.

