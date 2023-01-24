Read full article on original website
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: ‘Role Model’ RB Daylan Smothers Looking to a Bright Future
Editor’s Note: This is Part 7 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews
Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Coaches and Media react to Kirk Campbell becoming new QB coach at Michigan
Although there were rumors about Michigan football bringing Brian Griese back to Ann Arbor to become the QB coach, or bringing in recruiting guru, Tee Martin to coach the position — the Wolverines decided to fill the vacancy from within. On Friday, Jim Harbaugh announced Michigan promoted Kirk Campbell...
Tri-City Herald
The Linc’s Electric Crowds are Eye-Opening to Jonathan Gannon, Shane Steichen
PHILADELPHIA – Jonathan Gannon came to Philly for a Final Four game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings’ coaching staff when they played the Eagles in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. He and Vikings safety Harrison Smith looked at each other during warmups and Lincoln Financial Field...
Tri-City Herald
Two-Point Conversion: Time Is Now For The Cincinnati Bengals
I know it has been a while, but the Two-Point Conversion has returned and what better time than as a primer for the Cincinnati Bengals' second straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The game is at Burrowhead, I mean Arrowhead Stadium against a team that just can't seem to figure out how to beat Joe Burrow. This is the Bengals' best chance to win a Super Bowl before things start to change.
Where Florida's 2023 recruiting class finished in the Top247
247Sports updated its individual class of 2023 rankings, the Top247, one final time on Thursday, and the Florida Gators are bringing in a trio of top-100 recruits among plenty of other quality athletes. Cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson leads the pack at No. 49 after moving up 23 spots following a strong...
