South Bend, IN

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during "The Star Spangled Banner" to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news

While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews

Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Tri-City Herald

Two-Point Conversion: Time Is Now For The Cincinnati Bengals

I know it has been a while, but the Two-Point Conversion has returned and what better time than as a primer for the Cincinnati Bengals' second straight appearance in the AFC Championship Game. The game is at Burrowhead, I mean Arrowhead Stadium against a team that just can't seem to figure out how to beat Joe Burrow. This is the Bengals' best chance to win a Super Bowl before things start to change.
CINCINNATI, OH

