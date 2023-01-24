Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
Fred Roggin Leaving NBC4 After Four-Plus Decades
Local TV sportscaster Fred Roggin is leaving NBC4 after more than four decades. His final appearance on the Los Angeles affiliate is set for Thursday, Jan. 26. Roggin began at NBC4 in 1980 as a weekend sports anchor; two years later, he became the primary sports anchor/reporter at the station. Besides covering eight championships during his long tenure in L.A. –including those five NBA titles for the Lakers — Roggin created popular segments like the “Hall of Shame” and “Roggin’s Heroes.” Roggin’s Heroes was later turned into a nationally syndicated show in 1990. He also emceed Going Roggin, a 30-minute sports...
foxla.com
EXTRA’s Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers join Good Day LA anchor team
KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles on Pico Boulevard, Home to the ‘Obama Special,’ Closes After 32 Years
Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘n Waffles, the American soul food restaurant chain with seven Los Angeles locations spanning from Pasadena to Hollywood, Long Beach and beyond, has officially closed its Mid-City location on Pico Boulevard after a 32-year run. First founded by Harlem native Herb Hudson in 1975 when he opened the original Long Beach outpost, Roscoe’s’ iconic location on Pico and La Brea Avenue welcomed countless high-profile guests over the years, including Snoop Dogg, Larry King, David Beckham and U.S. President Barack Obama, who ended up with his own “Obama Special” on the menu. Consisting of three wings with a choice...
Eater
LA’s Newest Restaurant Goes Full Steampunk Willy Wonka
Fresh off the buzz from the Super Mario Brothers-themed Toadstool Cafe, Universal CityWalk opens a new and immersive dining restaurant called Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen on Friday, January 27. This new spot took over the former Hard Rock Cafe and feels very much like a merger of steampunk industrialism cobbled together with the Cheesecake Factory — and sprinkled with plenty of Willy Wonka vibes to boot.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Pop-Up Shop to Black Market Flea, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. Mercedes-Benz USA The Electric Test Drive Experience (Century City): Mercedes-Benz USA is bringing its complimentary test drive...
Eater
Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena
David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
SheKnows
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
foxla.com
Law enforcement brothers share in the gift of life after one donates a kidney to another
LOS ANGELES - Call it the ultimate act of brotherly love. Brothers in law enforcement who are also brothers in real life are now sharing in the gift of life after brother donated a kidney to the other. Raymond Rose is a deputy and received a kidney from little brother...
Popculture
Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges
Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
kcrw.com
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
Attic of Home Burns in Los Angeles Neighborhood
Vermont Square, Los Angeles, CA: A house burned early Wednesday morning at the intersection of West 41st Drive and South Hoover Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers were on routine patrol in the area and located a single-story single family...
theroyaltourblog.com
The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles
Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Inglewood school is being run into the ground!
Parent Elementary has long been perceived as the “crown jewel” of Inglewood Unified School District due to it being located in a wealthier area of the district. The affluent community allows the school to take advantage of having robust fundraising efforts that have enhanced since the NFL came to town. The parent’s group has a kiosk over at SoFi Stadium and we were invited to Super Bowl 56.
precinctreporter.com
OC Black History Parade & Unity Festival
Nothing attracts community and business attention like tens of thousands in potential foot traffic. While COVID-19 put the breaks on most Black History Parades last year, Dwayne Shipp said their program pulled 13,000 out, according to the city census. This year, he expects attendees to reach about 18,000. “We have...
onscene.tv
5 Transported After Physical Rescue Crash | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1:29am 1-22-23 LOCATION: Olympic Bridge (2400 E Olympic) CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Los Angeles Firefighters responded to a physical rescue involving at least 3 cars. Firefighters found one patient trapped. There were a total of 5 patients with four reportedly in critical condition. Firefighters were able to extricate the trapped patient. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Man wins $10 million from lottery scratcher bought in San Pedro
A lucky man became an instant multimillionaire after buying a Scratchers ticket worth $10 million in San Pedro.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
L.A. Bureau of Sanitation truck fatally strikes person in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles Bureau of Sanitation truck struck and killed a person in Sherman Oaks this afternoon, according to Councilwoman Nithya Raman.
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
Comments / 0