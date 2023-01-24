KTTV FOX 11 will debut a new anchor lineup for its "Good Day LA" morning show, announced station Senior Vice President and General Manager, Steve Carlston. Effective February 2023, Brooke Thomas and Bob DeCastro will anchor from 4 – 6 a.m., followed by Melvin Robert and Jennifer Lahmers from 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., and Araksya Karapetyan and Sandra Endo from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Lahmers, Karapetyan, Thomas, Endo and DeCastro will contribute enterprise news content throughout all seven hours of the "Good Day LA" newscast. In addition, Robert and Lahmers will continue in their roles for "EXTRA," which airs on the station weekdays at 7 p.m. and weekends at 6 p.m. With its expansions of "Good Day LA" and "FOX 11 News Special Report" in September 2022, the station now produces over 50 hours of news per week.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO