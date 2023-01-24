Middletown approves new sign ordinance

Businesses in Middletown will face new standards and rules for their signs, although most existing signs could remain, under changes the town’s commissioners approved Monday night.

The change to the town’s ordinance for signs were made to comply with a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case requiring that regulations for signs be content-neutral, and seek to make the town’s standards for signs “reasonable, consistent, and non-discriminatory,” according to new language for the ordinance.