Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
Related
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
10 car burglaries reported at Boise trailheads over the weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are sounding the alarm after they responded to 10 car burglaries at trailhead parking lots on Saturday. Burglaries were reported at several local trailheads, including the 8th Street extension, Camels Back, Hulls Gulch, Polecat, and Collister. "They happen at different times of the year,...
Police: Pedestrian steps into traffic on Idaho freeway and is fatally struck by SUV
Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41 year old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.
Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Post Register
Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
Man Dies After Stepping Into Traffic on Southern Idaho Interstate
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The man was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by...
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Boise & Meridian Police Respond to Officer Involved Shooting
Boise, Idaho — Tonight, January 23rd, 2023, the Boise Police Department and the Meridian Police Department are responding to an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Officials are advising for drivers to avoid the area. "Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting...
Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog
Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
Man who kidnapped young girl is released from prison, Canyon County Sheriff issues statement
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue is frustrated with the court's decision to release a man who was charged with kidnapping when he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a hotel in August of 2021. Brian Sangjoon Lee, 21, served a nine month prison sentence...
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Nine-year-old Caldwell boy loses several toes after roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy. “As you can imagine, this has been just an ordeal,” Patrick Mahoney, who represents the boy’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0