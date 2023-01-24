ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian steps into traffic on Idaho freeway and is fatally struck by SUV

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:18 p.m.. A 20-year-old male, from Boise, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 184 near milepost 2 in Boise. The male was struck by a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 41 year old female from Nampa. The male succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. Multiple lanes were blocked for approximately three hours while emergency personnel investigated the crash scene.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Boise Man Struck and Killed on Interstate

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped out into traffic on the interstate Wednesday evening in Boise. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 6:18 p.m. to the connector (I184) for a 20-year-old Boise man that had been hit by a small SUV driven by a 41-year-old Nampa woman. The young man died at the scene. The crash closed several lanes for three hours while emergency crews worked the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Woman Screams As Coyotes Eat Her Small Dog

Boise, Idaho (2022). She was checking on her 10-year-old Westie through the patio blinds like she'd done a thousand times before. As usual, her sweet girl was asleep and basking in the Idaho summer sunshine. Everything was fine. As she turned to step away from the patio doors adorned with...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial

ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
ADA COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog

Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

One man dies, another seriously injured in two separate train collisions this past week

One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus train collisions last week. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna Mora Road and South Eagle Road, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading southbound and crossed the tracks...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies

A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send House Bill 22 to the […] The post Idaho House to vote on bill to strip cities of state funding for refusing to enforce state felonies appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

