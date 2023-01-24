Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bismarck, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Bismarck Century High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Legacy High School on January 26, 2023, 11:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
How to get Vitamin D during winter months in North Dakota
Johnson says it's especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.
KFYR-TV
Online workout classes expanding post-pandemic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gyms were hit hard during the pandemic, having to close their doors for long periods of time. This caused some facilities to shift and find new ways to cater to their clientele. Although patrons are excited to be back in person, the new online presence gives many a choice.
Here In Bismarck And Mandan - Are We Running Out Of Time?
Make Sure There Is Plenty Of Food Left Out For Your Cats
THIS Bismarck Store Is Moving To A New Mandan Location
Get ready; you will soon notice a store missing from the Kirkwood Mall.
Bismarck police searching for stolen Bobcat Skid Steer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer that was taken from the 1400 block of E LaSalle Drive in Bismarck last night on Jan. 23. Police say there are several identifying marks/stickers on the Skid Steer as shown in the photo above and did […]
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
KFYR-TV
Pro Image closing in the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is going to be another vacant store space in the Bismarck area. Pro Image in the Kirkwood Mall will be closing its doors later this week. The sports apparel store opened in 2007 and is closing after the owner decided to retire. Managers were given the opportunity to buy select locations, however, the Bismarck shop chose not to. The outlet is currently selling its remaining inventory at 70% off.
KFYR-TV
The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo is working on limited hours during the winter season, but the staff are still hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping bellies full doesn’t come cheap. As winter has settled in, you might think the animals slow down...
KFYR-TV
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
KFYR-TV
Bis-Man Transit hopes to increase ridership in 2023 with new instructional videos
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many of us, getting from point A to B is as easy as hopping in our car and crossing our fingers we don’t hit any red lights. But for others needing to use the bus system, it takes a bit more work, and Bis-Man Transit is looking to make it as easy as possible.
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
KFYR-TV
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Glasser Images agreement will require paying back customers, subcontractors
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office has reached a settlement with Glasser Images, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher in a case that involves, among other things, prepayments for wedding photos that were never taken and never delivered. If the agreement is approved by the Burleigh County District Court, […]
KFYR-TV
Book vending machines: bringing books into the hands of rural ND residents
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many rural areas in North Dakota do not have public libraries within the town or even in the whole county, but the state has come up with a potential solution — book vending machines. These Little Free Libraries help those in Bismarck, but now the...
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man sentenced to probation after shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has sentenced a Bismarck man to three years of supervised probation for a September shooting incident. Prosecutors claim 28-year-old Michael Smiley pulled out a gun during an argument with two other people who were trying to prevent him from drinking and driving. One witness told police Smiley had driven over a woman’s foot during the incident. They said Smiley had also fired a gun into the air.
KFYR-TV
Residents sign petition to recall Emily Eckroth from Bismarck School Board
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents met to sign a petition to recall Emily Eckroth from the Bismarck School Board Monday evening at the Burleigh County Building. Eckroth refused to resign after being requested to step down by the board at its last meeting. Eckroth pleaded guilty to obstructing justice following a traffic stop in September.
Comments / 0