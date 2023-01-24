ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith Earn PFWA Honors

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named to the Pro Football Writers All-NFL team for the third time in his career, the organization announced on Monday.

Fitzpatrick and Talonga Hufanga of the San Francisco 49ers were named the organization’s two All-NFL safety picks. Hufanga is the nephew of Steelers Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Fitzpatrick was also named to the All-NFL team in 2019 and 2020. Those three seasons correspond with his three Associated Press All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods. This year, he was also selected to the inaugural NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

