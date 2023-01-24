Steelers Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alex Highsmith Earn PFWA Honors

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been named to the Pro Football Writers All-NFL team for the third time in his career, the organization announced on Monday.

Fitzpatrick and Talonga Hufanga of the San Francisco 49ers were named the organization’s two All-NFL safety picks. Hufanga is the nephew of Steelers Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu.

Fitzpatrick was also named to the All-NFL team in 2019 and 2020. Those three seasons correspond with his three Associated Press All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl nods. This year, he was also selected to the inaugural NFLPA Players’ All-Pro Team.

