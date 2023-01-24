Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL RELEASES REVIEW AND COMMENT ON UPCOMING PUBLIC REFERENDUM
A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information:
CROOKSTON COMMUNITY EDUCATION ADVISORY BOARD DISCUSSES WINTER PROGRAMS AND MIDDLE SCHOOL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS
The Crookston Community Education Advisory Board met for its second meeting of the year on Tuesday at noon in the Crookston High School District Office Conference Room. The board began the meeting by reviewing the minutes of their last meeting on October 25, 2022, before it heard an update from ECFE Director Gina Gunderson on upcoming Winter Programming. She first began with updates on the Early Childhood Family Education. She reported classes had started a few weeks ago and released their latest newsletter to the community. They currently have 20 children attending their Pop-In and Play events on Saturdays and started their “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” event to show students the areas around Crookston. Gunderson reported they were next planning to visit the Benedictine Villa, but Gaye Wick recommended that the class visit the Golden Link Senior Center for a potential project with the seniors.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: EAST GRAND FORKS TEACHER SAYS VOTE YES ON FEBRUARY 14 FOR THE MULTI-USE COMPLEX
Crookston and East Grand Forks are fierce rivals on and off the athletic playing fields. There have been many great games played between these 2 schools. Both have had their share of great wins and heartbreaking losses. But with this great rivalry, friendships have been made. I have many people that live in Crookston that I can call friends. Even though I live in East Grand Forks, I support the school in building the new facility and track that will be voted on February 14, 2023.
CROOKSTON CITY HALL HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR JORDAN BERGQUIST
The Crookston City Hall announced that it hired Jordan Bergquist as its new Human Resources Coordinator in June and has moved him into the public sector of the City Hall building. This is a new position that the city adopted and put Bergquist in charge of multiple important tasks for the city, such as recruitment and employee payroll.
HIGHLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE WINTER WALK TO SCHOOL DAY ON TUESDAY
The Highland Elementary School is participating in the Winter Walk to School Day this Tuesday, January 31, which will be celebrated nationwide on February 1. Students will be encouraged to walk to school bundled in their winter gear, where they will be greeted at the front of their school by Safe Kids Grand Forks and community members. “The students are encouraged to get out and walk to school. They’re going to bundle up, wearing their gloves, mittens, and hats, and they’ll walk to school,” Safe Kids Grand Forks Community Resource Tina Sanders explained. “Then we’re going to have the opportunity to greet them in front of the school, where they’ll get some soft mittens, hot cocoa, snacks and be greeted by some of our community members and Safe Kids staff to celebrate the fact that they’re out there, getting some movement during the winter time, and making a difference in their community by helping to relieve the congestion of the traffic over there.” The road leading to Highland Elementary is usually very congested, and with the students walking to school rather than being driven by their parents, this can make it easier for other traffic to pass through quickly and easily and prevent any traffic jams.
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT ANNOUNCES STORM MAKEUP DAY PLAN
The Crookston Public School District has announced its plan for what it will do in case the district goes over its five allotted storm days. A letter by Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn can be seen below- Dear Parents/District Families:. Listed below is the board-approved plan to make up any winter...
CROOKSTON ONE-ACT ADVANCES TO SECTIONS AFTER 1ST PLACE FINISH
The Crookston High School One-Act Play performed in the Minnesota State High School League Sub-Section 30 One Act competition in Ada on Thursday evening, where they took first place out of six teams to advance to the Sections competition in Lake of the Woods on Saturday, February 4. “We’re very...
RIVERVIEW OFFERS FEBRUARY 2ND FIRST AID CLASS
Thousands of people die each year in situations where first aid could have made a difference. Make your home and community a safer place by learning what to do in case of a medical emergency. RiverView Health hosts four basic first aid classes a year. Participants in each class learn...
CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SECOND HYDRANT HERO WINNER
The Crookston Fire Department would like to congratulate Tyler Hviding on being the second Hydrant Hero of the season. To show their appreciation, the department presented him with $25 in Chamber Bucks to be used at a local business in town. If there is a hydrant on your block and...
VEHICLE CRASHES INTO CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL COMMONS WINDOW DURING GIRLS’ BASKETBALL GAME
During the Crookston High School Girls’ Basketball game against East Grand Forks last night, a vehicle crashed into the door and windows at the back of the High School Commons room, damaging the door, a window frame pillars and breaking several panes of glass at the rear entrance door. Thankfully nobody was injured.
SPORTS FEEVER – January 26, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Hats off to the Crookston High School Boys and Girls Hockey teams and their family, supporters, and friends as they raised over $14,200 in the Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer drive. The money was driven by a friendly bet between the Boys and Girls teams. Whoever raised the least money would have to clean the other team’s locker rooms. The brains behind the bet was Pirate Boys Hockey Coach Josh Hardy, knowing darn well the girl’s team moms weren’t going to let the girls clean the boy’s locker room, so the massive fundraising started. We heard donations of $1,000, $500, and many other large donations, along with anything from $5 to $10.
Chris A. Fuglie – Notice of Passing
Chris A. Fuglie, age 50, of Ulen, MN, passed away on Wednesday,. January 25, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00. a.m., with a visitation starting one hour before, at Maranatha Free. Lutheran Church, Ulen.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 27, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Douglas David Carr, 44, of Erskine, for Criminal Sex Conduct- 1st-Degree Contact with a Person Under 13. Nicholas Steven Pahlen, 23, of Plummer, for 4th-Degree DUI. Miguel Hernandez, 29, of Grand Forks, for Domestic Assault. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to...
NAOMI JOHNSON’S 3-POINTER AT BUZZER GIVES PIRATE GIRLS HOOPS WIN OVER EGF IN OT
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team beat the East Grand Forks Green Wave 59-56 in overtime back on December 19, and in the second meeting tonight, they won 47-44 in overtime on a Naomi Johnson three-pointer at the buzzer in a thrilling win on Pirate Sister night. FIRST HALF...
CYBA 3ND GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL FINISHES 2ND AT DGF TOURNEY
The Crookston Youth Basketball third-grade girls basketball team competed in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tournament last weekend and finished second place. Crookston beat Kindred 30-16, and beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14-6. In the championship, they lost a close one to Barnesville 16-12. Members of the team are Kaitlynn Klawitter, Zaelyn Normandin, Keira Gudmunson, Penelope Smith, Emma Newquist, and Isabelle Beckman. The team is coached by Kalie Normandin. The team was missing Kaia Baglien and Marie Prudhomme for the tournament.
CROOKSTON PIRATE WRESTLERS FALL TO UNC, TAKING ON FRAZEE
The Crookston Pirate Wrestling team won three of the final four matches but came up short in a 45-33 loss to the United North Central Warriors in a triangular at Sebeka. Crookston is now taking on Frazee. CROOKSTON VS UNITED NORTH CENTRAL. The first three matches were short, as UNC...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
NEW REVIVE SECONDHAND STORE AND GIFTS STORE WILL HAVE GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND
This weekend, a new store is coming to Crookston next to I.C. Muggs on University Drive, known as Revive: Secondhand Store and Gifts. The store will be holding a grand opening event this weekend with raffles and sales available for everyone to come to this weekend. The store will be...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY
WEST POLK-KITTSON-WEST MARSHALL-PEMBINA-EASTERN WALSH-GRAND FORKS-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALLOCK, KARLSTAD, LANCASTER, WARREN, STEPHEN, ARGYLE, CAVALIER, WALHALLA, DRAYTON, PEMBINA, NECHE, ST. THOMAS, GRAFTON, PARK RIVER, GRAND FORKS, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND 1:08 P.M. CST THURSDAY JANUARY 26, 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT...
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL HOSTS EGF – ON KROX & VIDEO STREAM
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is fresh off a 59-45 victory over the Ada-Borup/West Cougars on Tuesday and will have a big Section 8AA game tonight when they host the East Grand Forks Green Wave. Crookston is 9-6 on the year, while East Grand Forks is 8-7 on...
