1/25/2023 WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI – Ethan Wiegand, a stand out junior FOGO from West Bloomfield HS in Michigan, has committed to further his career at St. Johns University. Ethan looks forward to academic challenges at St. Johns and playing for Coach Turri at the next level!. Commit’s Name: Ethan...

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO