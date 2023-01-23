Read full article on original website
Related
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
claytoncrescent.org
Kemp declares statewide emergency amid “Cop City” protests
Ed. note: The author is not related to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a statewide, 15-day state of emergency called out 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops, and given them arrest powers, anticipating more violent protests sparked by an environmental activist’s fatal shooting. In the five-page...
Comments / 0