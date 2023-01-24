ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tNxoP_0kOtB6lu00

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles.

Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations for $.99. However, the lawsuit claims these specific bottles did not contain whiskey in them, rather a malt beverage. The bottle, labeled as “Fireball Cinnamon” sold at non-liquor stores, did not contain the word “whisky” on the label as the original “Fireball Cinnamon Whisky” bottle has. The lawsuit said the flavor of this specific bottle was, “malt beverage flavored to taste like its cinnamon whiskey”.

The bottle may look similar, but most people were not looking close enough at the labeling on the bottle. The font and location on the bottle are small so consumers would have to look closely to see the bottle states it’s, “Malt Beverage With Natural Whisky & Other Flavors and Carmel Color”. The lawsuit said using these terms was a clever “turn of phrase” knowing consumers might not read the fine print, which could mislead them into thinking it contained distilled spirits.

Kansas is one of the states joining the lawsuit.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 63

JWC1
3d ago

So do the people that actually bought the bottle are they getting any money because they were the victims here, not the state? Oh never mind about the victims it's just easy money for the state to pocket it. Keep the faith.

Reply
21
Debbie Wallace
3d ago

Frivolous...ridiculous and a waste of taxpayers money! The ones who buy these are doing so to get drunk on a quick shot and are driving. So Kansas is more concerned about a few drunks getting high? Maybe the fact they're not reading the labels isn't a font issue but a drunk issue. We buried a 12 yr old murdered by a drunk driver and Kansas is worried about drunk drivers getting drunker for their buck. Do something about the outrageous taxes in Kansas instead of wasting time and money on people who feel cheated by the shot of alcohol bought at a gas station.

Reply(10)
31
Michael K
3d ago

People that buy airplane bottles of fireball do not care what’s in them. They just want pocket shots they can hide from others. Dismiss on the merit that plaintiff is just a drunk and isn’t actually bringing this case to bear.

Reply(1)
18
Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KSNT News

Childcare Aware Kansas wants to help you this year

TOPEKA (FOX 43)- Nancy Rohr with Childcare Aware of Kansas came onto the Fox 43 a.m. Live show to discuss the importance of the work they do, as well as ways for families to contact them if they need their services. Childcare Aware of Kansas essentially connects families in the community with child care that […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
OHIO STATE
93.1 WZAK

Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio

Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
OHIO STATE
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy