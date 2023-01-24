Read full article on original website
PBL 8th-grade volleyball loses 25-3, 25-20 to Cissna Park
PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 25-3, 25-20 to Cissna Park on Thursday. Maddi DeOrnellas had two kills for PBL (5-1, 1-1 Twin County Conference) while Kylie Rust, Hallee Johnson and Taylor Cole each had one kill and Rust and Ava Masco each had one ace. 8th-grade...
GCMS 8th-grade volleyball wins in two sets over Rantoul St. Malachy
RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-20, 26-24 over Rantoul St. Malachy on Thursday. Brilee Little had five kills and one block while Avery Hyatt had four aces and two kills, Josie Kleist had four kills and Maci Lindelof had two kills. Londyn Roderick had three aces and 12 assists.
PBL 8th-grade volleyball wins 25-17, 25-13 over Tri-Point
PIPER CITY – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-17, 25-13 over Tri-Point on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Rylie Rust had 10 aces while Maddi DeOrnellas had two kills in the Panthers’ Twin County Conference opener. “I was really proud of our entire team tonight. Everyone had a chance...
GCMS girls basketball wins 34-33 over Lexington
LEXINGTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity girls basketball team defeated Lexington 34-33 on Monday, Jan. 23. Savannah Shumate had 14 points for GCMS while Reagan Tompkins had seven points, Cally Kroon and Mallory Rosendahl each had five points, Sophia Ray had two points and Rylee Stephens had one point.
What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois
The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
Juwan Howard previews Michigan basketball's showdown against No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team will face its biggest test of the season to date as the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers visit the Crisler Center on Thursday night. The Wolverines (11-8 overall, 5-3 Big Ten) need résumé-building wins — and few come better than...
Closings, delays and remote days for January 25
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 25. This story will be updated. Decatur Public Schools: no school for students on January 25. All athletic and school activities are also canceled. This ‘snow day’ will be made up at the end of the year.
Champaign man arrested for theft at U of I basketball game
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said he stole from a student while working as a “temporary employee” at State Farm Center during a game last week. Bobby Battle, 32, was arrested on Saturday on charges of theft and obstructing justice. Brad Swanson, Assistant Director […]
Family displaced by garage fire in Bloomington Thursday afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A structure fire in the 1900 block of Woodbine Road in Bloomington has left four people displaced. The Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 1903 Woodbine Road just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke and fire coming from the home’s garage. The residents had escaped the house prior to the firefighters’ arrival.
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Focusing On Danville, Vermilion County’s Positive
Efforts to promote the positive things about Danville and Vermilion County are advancing following the release of a new video promoting the area. On Monday the Danville City Council hosted a focus group discussion spotlighting the positive things about our area. Terri White and Lisa Odendaal of White-Smith Marketing Group...
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Some Chicago-Area Counties With Snow in Store
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several Chicago-area counties ahead of a wintry system that is set to bring some accumulating snow and "hazardous" travel conditions to parts of the region. The advisory was issued for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, southern Cook and Will counties in Illinois, along...
Danville’s future casino expected to bring in millions of dollars annually
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Danville’s future Golden Nugget Casino is getting closer to opening its doors. The opening is expected in April. Many are looking forward to its economic impact and how it’ll help nearby organizations. It’s expected to bring in millions of dollars, but it’s not just from gambling taxes. The city will make […]
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
Here it comes: heavy and wet
Central Illinoisans who like their snow heavy and wet should be in for a treat Wednesday. The National Weather Service Monday said snow accumulating 4-6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday, continuing in earnest until mid-morning. Meteorologist Ed Shimon said winds should not be a factor, but the accumulating heavy, wet snow will compact quickly and take a long time to melt.
Live updates: Winter Storm Warning in Champaign County until 6pm
Illinois Public Media is tracking a winter storm system. Forecasters expect it to bring heavy snow to Central Illinois on January 24 and 25. This story will be updated with posts from Chambana Weather meteorologist Andrew Pritchard and the National Weather Service. Delays, closings and school remote days are being updated here.
Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
