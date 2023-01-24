ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Barb Trudgian
3d ago

If you call and ask that they don't raise our rates we are totally blown off! The 3 people that are hired to help the public people are all bought off by Xcel

The Center Square

Poll shows openness to increase taxes months after Colorado voters cut income tax

(The Center Square) – A few months after Coloradans overwhelmingly passed another income tax cut, a progressive public policy center released a poll showing the public wants more funding and a fairer tax code. After passing Proposition 116 in 2020 to lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, more than 65% of Colorado voters passed Proposition 121 last November to lower the rate to 4.40%. Global Strategy Group, which...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in four days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
southarkansassun.com

$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal

Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill

For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopols.com

Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies

Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Coloradans are in no mood to pay more | OPINION

Coloradans are getting hit with what one reporter described as a “tsunami of higher taxes, new fees and paycheck cuts” thanks to new surcharges and fees taking effect in 2023. Sure, several politicians ran for office on a platform of saving people money during the 2022 election by...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
COLORADO STATE

