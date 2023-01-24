Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.

1 HOUR AGO