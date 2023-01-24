Read full article on original website
Beloved CBS Comedy Series Renewed For Season 5
CBS is bringing back one of its crowd-pleasers for season five. They announced that Bob Hearts Abishola got renewed for more laughs on Mondays. According to the network, Bob Hearts Abishola is actually averaging 5.99 million viewers. In that Monday 8:30pm slot, those numbers are crushing it. If you add the Multiplatform streaming numbers into the mix, the CBS comedy jumps to 6.9 million. All those viewers vault Bob Hearts Abishola in the second-ranking comedy among African-American viewers. Chuck Lorre Productions has scored another hit with the partnership between Warner Bros. Television and the Paramount network. Check out the enthusiasm behind a recent renewal.
HBO Max Announces Succession Season 4 Release Date
Succession is coming back for Season 4 and HBO Max just let fans know when they could expect the Roy clan will be bickering on their television screens again. In social media posts, they told viewers that March 26 will be the fateful day on the streaming service. Considering the finale of Season 3 left fans reeling, this salvo of episodes will be key to watch as well. It feels like Twitter and Facebook especially rejoiced at the mention of more crazy family drama on the HBO show. Check out some of the chaos unfolding in the fresh clip they released down below!
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Power Couple
Cyberpunk Edgerunners was one of the most beloved new anime adaptations to arrive in 2022, with Netflix joining with Studio TRIGGER and CD Projekt Red to take viewers on a brand new tour of the technologically advanced locale known as Night City. With the series introducing fans to the tragic lovers known as David and Lucy, it should come as no surprise to see that there are plenty of cosplayers that are continuing to further explore the universe first introduced via the video game, Cyberpunk 2077.
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Wild Buffy Fan Theory
Wolf Pack's first episode is now streaming on Paramount+ and the series sees Sarah Michelle Gellar's long-awaited return to TV. Gellar is known for an array of roles throughout her career, but many know her best for playing the titular character in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The iconic show ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and saw Gellar facing off with vampires, demons, and other supernatural threats. In Wolf Pack, Gellar plays an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey, and there's a wild fan theory going around that her character is actually a retired Buffy who has since changed her name and career, and that the final episode of the new werewolf series will reveal her true identity. In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Gellar was asked about the theory.
Star Wars-Themed Week Is Coming to Wheel of Fortune
Wheel of Fortune is having a special Star Wars week and they're looking for contestants. If you're interested, the show's website has all the necessary materials to get your submission in. Producer say that they're looking for someone to show why they're the "ultimate Star Wars fan" who would get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, if you've got a video that showcases your simultaneous knowledge of Lucasfilm's beloved movies and trivia mastery, you might want to toss your hat in the ring. Here's how Wheel describes the upcoming event!
Phoebe Waller-Bridge reportedly writing Tomb Raider TV series
The Fleabag star and creator is rumoured to be taking on a new version of the popular video game as part of her deal with Amazon
Hajime no Ippo's Creator Knows How The Series Will End
We here at Comicbook.com definitely have a soft spot for Hajime no Ippo, the boxing anime series that has been a part of the anime universe since debuting as a manga in 1989. Spawning a number of television series and movies over its history, with the last being Hajime no Ippo: Rising back in 2013, the series has continued from creator George Morikawa for decades to this day. Recently, the mangaka did reveal that he has an ending in mind for the series, which would bring Ippo's long boxing journey to a close.
Oscar odds update: Is Ke Huy Quan (‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’) the only actor who’s a lock to win?
The acting categories this awards season have seen mixed results over the past couple of months — except for Best Supporting Actor. Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”) has been on a remarkably consistent winning streak, and since the nominations were announced on January 24 he has become the strongest front-runner in any of the acting races in our odds. So is he the one winner we can count on when awards are handed out on March 12? Based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users as of this writing, Quan looks almost indomitable. The Expert...
Sarah Michelle Gellar makes TV comeback in ‘Wolf Pack’
If you love “The Supernatural” you’re in luck. A new series is out now on Paramount+ that follows a group of teenagers whose lives are changed forever after a wildfire awakens a terrifying new creature. “‘Wolf Pack is a show that discusses the value and importance of finding your own pack, the family that you […]
Should Rick and Morty Introduce New Variants of Rick and Morty to Replace Roiland?
Rick and Morty fans are still reeling from the announcement that series co-creator Justin Roiland, who voices both Rick and Morty, was being fired from the show following allegations and charges of serious sexual/domestic misconduct. With Roiland now gone, there have been some serious questions about how Rick and Morty can possibly continue. The options are pretty clear: recast Rick and Morty, or end the show.
Marvel Writer Reveals Spider-Man Variants That Didn't Make It Into Latest Spider-Verse Event
Marvel writer Dan Slott is revealng some of the unused Spider-Man variants he pitched for the most recent Spider-Man multiverse event, "End of the Spider-Verse". In a Twitter post, Slott shared some of the names of alternate versions of Spider-Man he wanted to put in the storyline, including one photo image of the New York Mets mascot, Mr. Met, who was apparently the inspiration for a Spider-Verse character that Slott has the biggest regrets about not using:
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Creates Disturbing War Devil
It will be some time before we see Asa Mitaka, aka the new War Devil, making her way to Chainsaw Man's anime adaptation, should the studio continue to animate the bloody Shoenn franchise that spawned from the mind of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto. Despite this fact, Asa has really hit the ground floor running when it comes to her debut as the newest protagonist of the Shonen's manga, and one cosplayer hasn't just brought Mitaka to life but disturbingly, one of the weapons she created using her newfound devil abilities.
Page Punchers 7-Inch Scale Aquaman Figures Launch With Comic
McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers action figure lineup offers an action figure and a full-size comic book in clamshell blister packaging. The collection includes 3-inch scale figures priced at $9.99 each and 7-inch sale figures with a $24.99 price point. Today, new Aquaman releases join the 7-inch lineup. A breakdown for each figure in all of the Page Punchers waves can be found below. Note that domestic US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at Entertainment Earth during the month of January 2023. Several of the previously released figures are also on sale via the Amazon links.
Kaguya-Sama Movie Reveals Perfect North American Release Date
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War ended its manga series in November of last year, following a successful third season of its anime adaptation that introduced many new fans to the characters of Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya. While there have been plenty of romantic comedies in the anime realm, Kaguya-Sama takes the unique position of making hidden attraction into a war of wills. Now, following the franchise's first feature-length film's release in Japan, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War – The First Kiss That Never Ends has chosen the perfect release date for its North America debut.
DC Gives a Batman Villain a Major Makeover
With the Dawn of DC initiative now underway, a number of the publisher's heroes and villains are getting the narrative spotlight. Of course, the nature of superhero comics means that that spotlight includes some major changes — including, in the case of one fan-favorite villain, an interesting makeover. Spoilers for Punchline: The Gotham Game #4 from Tini Howard and Blake Howard, Max Raynor, Luis Guerrero, and Becca Carey below! Only look if you want to know!
Rick and Morty Fans Have Already Found the Show's New Star
Rick and Morty has found itself in a pickle, and no – Rick has nothing to do with it this time. This week, Adult Swim announced it was cutting ties with series co-creator and star Justin Roiland. As you can imagine, the move has left a huge hole to fill as the embattled actor voiced the show's leads. However, it seems like fans have already found the replacement of their dreams.
Over 20 New Webcomic K-Dramas Are Coming in 2023
Manga may be dominating book charts across the globe, but don't let the industry fool you! It has some clear competition as manhwa continues to follow in its footsteps. Over the last few years, webcomics from South Korea have become more popular than ever. This is thanks to the fact a number of webcomics have been adapted into dramas, and more than 20 new adaptations will be going live this year.
