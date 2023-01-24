ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantonment, FL

WALA-TV FOX10

Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home

Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WEAR

Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating overnight break-in at Escambia County Circle K

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an overnight break-in at an Escambia County Circle K. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Circle K on E Olive Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office tells WEAR News the front glass door was shattered...
WALA-TV FOX10

Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Improvements planned at Pensacola airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators. According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. More upgrades are in the works, as...
PENSACOLA, FL

