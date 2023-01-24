Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Man dies after car runs off of pier in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A man in Pensacola has died after he drove his car off of a bridge, according to police. Police said the man was traveling north on Bob Sikes Fishing Pier when his car crashed into a concrete barrier and fell into the water. The man succumbed...
WEAR
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
WEAR
Fallen tree causes damage to Bay Minette home
Bay Minette, Ala. (WPMI) — Some did not escape the severe weather unscathed Tuesday night. A Bay Minette couple is now dealing with a tree that fell on their house, crashing through the roof. Even before the storm system cleared out of the area, the sound of hammering nails...
WEAR
Cow hit by dump truck on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol says a cow was hit by a dump truck in Escambia County Thursday morning. The incident took place at around 5:50 a.m. on County Road 95A and Casey Lane. According to FHP, the dump truck was traveling south on County Road 95A south...
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
WEAR
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
WEAR
Fire destroys Baker home of grandmother who cares for her 10 grandchildren
BAKER, Fla. -- A tight-knit community in Baker is rallying around a family who just lost everything. June Williams was running errands Thursday morning when she got the call that her Roosevelt Ave. home was on fire. The home was badly damaged, but no one was injured. Within hours, neighbors...
WEAR
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
HWY 85 and SR 123 to close for military exercise on Jan. 31
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is hosting military training exercises on Jan. 31 that will cause temporary closures on HWY 85 and State Road 123. If canceled, testing will be rescheduled for Feb 1, 2023.
Baldwin Co. family says camper full of sentimental items was stolen
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A travel trailer has been reported stolen in Baldwin County. Now, a family is desperate to get it back. “I’m mad because someone took my property, but the most important thing is the items that were in it,” said Michael Hayes. Hayes says clothes, books and items of sentimental value […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating overnight break-in at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an overnight break-in at an Escambia County Circle K. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Circle K on E Olive Rd. around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office tells WEAR News the front glass door was shattered...
WALA-TV FOX10
Relatives of suspected Walmart shooter arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two relatives of Jimaurice Pierce, one of the accused Walmart shooters, were arrested Thursday. 44-year-old Danielle Campbell and 24-year-old Jimmeca Pierce are charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, according to jail records. MPD says they have been looking for Pierce for a month now after he was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Traffic stop uncovers trafficking operation and leads to girl’s rescue, Baldwin County SO says
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Baldwin County on Wednesday revealed a human trafficking operation and resulted in the rescue of an 18-year-old victim, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Unit conducted the traffic stop on Interstate 10 near the...
Man arrested in connection to New Year’s Day drive-by shooting: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
WEAR
Motorcyclist dead, 2 children injured after crash involving school bus in Mary Esther
MARY ESTHER, Fla. -- A 28-year-old motorcyclist is dead and two children are injured after a crash involving a school bus in Mary Esther Wednesday afternoon. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Avenue Due Fontaine Bleau in Mary Esther at around 2:36 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WEAR
Daphne Middle School evacuated after threat, Daphne East Elementary put on lockdown
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Daphne Police update on school lockdowns, evacuations >>. According to police, a phone call to Daphne Middle School Friday morning around 10:15 warned of a bomb. Police say the call appeared to be made from a juvenile across the country. Police swept the school without finding anything.
WEAR
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
WALA-TV FOX10
Improvements planned at Pensacola airport
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators. According to a release, the upgrade is being done to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. More upgrades are in the works, as...
WEAR
Teen charged with carjacking, robbing Pensacola woman sentenced to 30 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One of the two teens charged with robbing and carjacking a Pensacola woman at gunpoint back in May has been sentenced Thursday to 30 years in state prison. 18-year-old Shawn Albert, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of carjacking and...
