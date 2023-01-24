ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Officer shoots, injures man who was firing gun in Frederick home

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating an incident in a Frederick home where an officer fired a gun, striking and injuring a suspect who had been firing a weapon inside the home early on Monday.

Police said that they were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road around 12:34 a.m. after a report of a man firing shots inside a home. The man’s wife was still in the home at this time, hiding in a closet.

Officers saw the man holding a gun through a window after arriving. Shortly after, he started firing his weapon again.

Police entered the home, and one officer fired, hitting the man. They started giving first aid, and emergency services were called to the scene.

Prince George’s County police: Suspect in custody after firing gun, prompting officer to fire back

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. He was expected to survive. One officer got a small hand injury from trying to enter the home.

All of the officers were wearing body cameras. They said that the footage will be turned over to Maryland State Police, who will be conducting the investigation.

Police did not specify what led to the initial shots being fired.

